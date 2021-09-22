CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Text of the Federal Reserve's statement after its meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Below is the statement the Fed released Wednesday after its policy meeting ended:. The Federal Reserve is committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time, thereby promoting its maximum employment and price stability goals. With progress on vaccinations...

CBS News

Fed ready to start reeling in emergency stimulus measures as economy heals

Washington — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago and a sign that it's concerned that high inflation pressures may persist. In its latest policy statement, the Fed also said it will likely...
kitco.com

A divided Federal Reserve

As expected, a statement was released after September’s FOMC meeting by Chairman Powell. During his Press conference he expressed that tapering will begin “soon” with no clear-cut date for the initiation of the onset of tapering. The release statement said that “If progress continues broadly as expected, the Committee judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted.”
The Guardian

Federal Reserve hints it will end pandemic stimulus programs

The Federal Reserve signaled on Wednesday that it may start cutting its enormous pandemic stimulus programs as soon as November and could raise interest rates next year. The US central bank left interest rates unchanged at near zero after its latest meeting. Rates were cut in March 2020 as the US economy reeled from the impact of the pandemic. But the Fed also indicated it may soon start pulling back on the $120bn in monthly asset purchases program that it started when the coronavirus hit the US.
Washington Post

The Federal Reserve Should Still Start Tapering

At the Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting, on Sept. 21–22, officials will resume their debate about when and how to taper their Covid-related bond-buying program. Signs of a slowing economy thanks to the resurgent pandemic have complicated matters — especially when it comes to explaining the policy to investors — but the basic calculation hasn’t changed. Neither the recent setbacks nor Tuesday’s more-moderate-than-expected inflation figures should deflect the Fed from beginning to taper promptly and from planning to end the program by the spring.
actionnewsnow.com

The Federal Reserve is getting ready to roll back its massive stimulus

The Federal Reserve isn't ready to take its foot off the stimulus gas pedal just yet, but that soon might change. If the economic recovery continues to progress as expected, the Fed "judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted," according to the bank's policy update published Wednesday.
AFP

US Fed preparing to remove stimulus 'soon' despite slower recovery

Rising Covid-19 cases have slowed the US economy's recovery, but the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it may nonetheless "soon" be time to begin removing the stimulus it provided during the pandemic. The closely-watched announcement left policy unchanged for now, but new forecasts from central bankers show they expect the first interest rate increase next year. That would take the benchmark lending rate above zero in the world's dominant economy for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Market watchers, as well as inflation hawks at the Fed, are concerned the stimulus is fueling price increases, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation could remain higher than expected as supply and employment constraints continue after last year's widespread business closures.
AFP

How the US debt limit became 'a hostage that's worth ransoming'

A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time. In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again. The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all. The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
CNBC

What the federal debt ceiling showdown could mean for you

Congress must suspend or raise the debt ceiling or the country runs the risk of default. If lawmakers can’t reach a deal, it will increase borrowing costs, delay Social Security checks and veteran benefits and disrupt financial markets across the board. The clock is ticking on the federal debt ceiling.
Fudzilla

Federal Reserve studies digital currency

Chairman Jerome Powell said no decision has been made on the matter yet, he added, and said the Fed does not feel pressured to do something quickly as other nations consider their own projects. "I think it's important that we get to a place where we can make an informed...
FingerLakes1

Recurring $2,000 stimulus checks coming? New $500 payments happening now

Calls are growing louder for a fourth $2,000 stimulus check to most Americans. A petition calls for recurring payments of $2,000 in form of stimulus check to adults and $1,000 to children. The Change.org petition calls for $2,000 payments to adults and $1,000 payments for kids immediately. It also calls...
U.S. POLITICS

