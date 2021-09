One night in early September, a friend of Chukwuka Ekweani sent him a clip of his song “Love Nwantiti” being used in a TikTok challenge. The friend told him he thought the sound would be huge on the app, but Ekweani — a Nigerian emo-Afrobeats singer-songwriter and producer who performs as CKay — didn’t take that predicition seriously. “‘Love Nwantiti’ [had already] blown up in Nigeria and many other countries last year,” the 26-year-old tells Rolling Stone. “So I didn’t expect it to blow up all over again. Thankfully, I was wrong. She showed it to me again two days...

