CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Thumby, the ‘world’s smallest gaming handheld’, headed to Kickstarter on September 28th

By Jennifer Burch
nintendowire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the world of modifying handhelds and consoles, it’s no surprise to see micro-takes or giant upgrades of the classics. Enter TinyCircuits, known for their tiny takes on devices are going all out for their next release. Check out Thumby – the world’s smallest Game Boy-like handheld (thumbheld?) that resembles a keychain out of a gacha machine and not a functioning Raspberry Pi device.

nintendowire.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

You know the score by now. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, spanning several days – often an entire week, or even more – with discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to cosmetics, televisions, smartphones and much more.Because there are often so many tech deals on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. As such, we’ve dedicated articles for televisions, general technology, and gaming – which is what you’re reading right now.Gaming deals this Black Friday will be far and wide, from specialists like Game and...
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

13:Origin Kickstarter Campaign to Launch September 20th

Independent game developer Corvus Studio has announced that they will be launching a Kickstarter campaign to fund their game, 13:Origin. The adventure-puzzle game will release on Steam. As the developer would describe it, 13:Origin has a web of clues akin to most escape room puzzle games. As the player unties...
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

The Kickstarter campaign of 13:Origin, an adventure puzzle game, is coming this month

13:Origin provides you with a one-of-a-kind narrative that you have never heard before, as well as a suspenseful atmosphere. Corvus Studio, an indie game developer, will launch a Kickstarter campaign to support 13:Origin, their next adventure puzzle game for PC. As in most room escape/puzzle games, 13:Origin is a network of clues that you must pursue and not overlook. As you untie each knotted loop, you’ll see how long and infinite the thread you’re holding on to is.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Castle Craft: World War is a strategy game from Rising Wings that's heading for iOS and Android next month

Castle Craft: World War is launching globally for iOS and Android devices on October 5th. Developed by RisingWings, a subsidiary of KRAFTON, Inc., Castle Craft: World War is a mobile real-time strategy game that's focused on base destruction. Players will have decks of numerous heroes and units to deploy to destroy the bases of other opponents. All this, while players will also be expanding their own bases to make them as impenetrable as possible.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Console Games#Handhelds#Game Console#Tinycircuits#R F S D#Tinyannelid#Tinydelvere
nintendowire.com

Review – WarioWare: Get It Together!

After a greatest hits release and years of whatever Game & Wario was, Nintendo’s resident greedy game dev has reassembled his comrades and cronies for another brand-new superfast microgame jam. WarioWare: Get It Together! represents something of a return to form for the franchise, taking it back to its roots as an assortment of seconds long oddities delivered rapid fire, but with some new ideas for good measure.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Kickstarted MMO sandbox Fractured enters fall alpha on September 22

Dynamight Studios is gearing up for Fractured’s next testing phase, as it’s announced this week that the fall alpha will begin on September 22nd. Notably, players will be testing new abilities, world events, PvP sieges, new points of interest, new monsters, treasure hunting, lockpicking, an expansion for gear and crafting, and an “overhaul of [the] in-game marketplace and player attributes.”
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Metroid Dread amiibo delayed in Europe

Next month 2D Metroid will finally be returning after over a decade-long wait, but unfortunately for those in Europe, the amiibo won’t be arriving alongside it. The 2-part set featuring Samus in her new design and one of the E.M.M.I. robots has been pushed back to November 5th, almost an entire month after the game’s October 8th launch. The company cites shipping delays in its Tweet announcement.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus pre-order bonuses on Amazon UK include steelbook and cartridge

With Pokémon Legends: Arceus’s release date creeping up slowly, we’ve been seeing a steady stream of pre-order bonuses announced from various regions. So far, Nintendo UK’s offered up a steelbook and figure combo, Amazon Japan is giving buyers an in-game Garchomp Kimono Set, and Japan’s Pokémon Company is including a promotional Arceus V TCG card. Freebies aren’t stopping there though! Amazon UK has now revealed that those who pre-purchase the game through the retailer will also receive the steelbook and a Poké Ball cartridge.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
iotbusinessnews.com

Kontakt.io Launches Nano Tag, the World’s Smallest Affordable, Disposable & Wearable BLE Tag

Driven by innovation, Nano Tag sets a new standard for location-aware disposable BLE tags. Kontakt.io Inc., the industry leader in Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) indoor IoT solutions, today announced the availability of the Nano Tag – the world’s smallest BLE beacon, and the first disposable wearable tag – to solve for worker safety, patient and visitor experience use cases for the healthcare, hospitality and events industries.
CELL PHONES
Nintendo Life

Random: This Tiny Game Boy Is Probably The World's Smallest Game Console

New mods and takes on classic hardware are a fun part of the gaming scene, as those with nostalgia for the good old days mess around with old systems to make them better or - sometimes - just sillier. A little while ago we shared the creation of a wide Game Boy Advance by YouTube channel / website The Retro Future, and now the same channel has brought our attention to a project that is pretty much the opposite.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Pokémon TCG Live announced, will replaced Pokémon TCG Online

Pokémon TCG is getting a refresh – from an online-playing perspective this time. For 10 years, fans have been able to play Pokémon TCG matches with other players from around the world in Pokémon TCG Online. Today, the Pokémon Company has announced that a new free-to-play app will be taking its place and will be available for smartphones. Trainers, meet Pokémon TCG Live!
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Amazon’s big fall hardware event is set for September 28th

Amazon has officially announced the date for its big fall hardware event: it’ll take place on Tuesday, September 28th at 12PM ET / 9AM PT. As always, Amazon isn’t giving any details on what to expect — the invite sent to The Verge only says that they’ll be “news about our latest Amazon devices, features, and services.”
BUSINESS
nintendowire.com

Nintendo leaks new Kirby game ahead of Direct, coming early 2022

Today’s Nintendo Direct is hotly anticipated but one of its surprises may have just been “discovered”. Nintendo’s Japanese website has added a brand new Kirby game to its Coming Soon section, which as of this writing is still visible. Tentatively titled Kirby Discovery, its dedicated page appears to be unlisted,...
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

NEO: The World Ends With You Game's PC Version Launches on September 28

Square Enix announced on Tuesday that NEO: The World Ends with You (Shin Subarashii Kono Sekai), the new sequel game to The World Ends with You action role-playing game, will launch on PC via the Epic Games Store on September 28. Square Enix describes the game:. NEO: The World Ends...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Nintendo UK Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda pre-orders to include microfiber cloth

This November Nintendo will be releasing another anniversary console themed to an anniversary, this time being The Legend of Zelda. If you’re in the UK you can net a handy bonus with a pre-order, with Nintendo’s local branch confirming that it’ll come with a free microfibre cloth that references the iconic “Dangerous to go Alone” line. Check it out:
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

The World Ends with You will be released on the Epic Games Store on September 28

Square Enix wants NEO: The world ends with you on September 28 for PCs via the Epic Games Store. The PC-exclusive partnership with the Epic Games Store isn’t new, and in the case of NEO: The World Ends with You, it’s long been known. A few months ago, the entire Kingdom Hearts saga appeared on the Epic Games Store.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Castlevania Advance Collection box briefly appears on retailer website

UPDATE: Listings for Castlevania Advance Collection have also been spotted via the ESRB and Taiwanese Digital Game Rating Committee (as spotted by Gematsu), with the latter even including a game icon and confirming Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, and surprisingly the Super Nintendo’s Castlevania: Dracula X.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Castlevania Advance Collection now available, features Dracula X as a bonus title

Even with a handful of less than official reveals under its belt, the Castlevania Advance Collection still managed to make its presence known during today’s Nintendo Direct. This compilation of handheld haunts features the previously inferred Aria of Sorrow, Harmony of Dissonance, and Circle of the Moon. Yet there was one last surprise after all that doesn’t quite fit the theme.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy