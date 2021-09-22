Thumby, the ‘world’s smallest gaming handheld’, headed to Kickstarter on September 28th
In the world of modifying handhelds and consoles, it’s no surprise to see micro-takes or giant upgrades of the classics. Enter TinyCircuits, known for their tiny takes on devices are going all out for their next release. Check out Thumby – the world’s smallest Game Boy-like handheld (thumbheld?) that resembles a keychain out of a gacha machine and not a functioning Raspberry Pi device.nintendowire.com
Comments / 0