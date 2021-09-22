CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Cracks found on the International Space Station are a 'fairly serious issue,' a former NASA astronaut says

By Morgan McFall-Johnsen
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f4v0P_0c4fvb9F00
The International Space Station, photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft. NASA/Roscosmos
  • Former NASA astronaut Bill Shepherd gave Congress new details about cracks on the space station.
  • About half a dozen cracks appeared in Russia's Zarya module, but they aren't a danger to astronauts.
  • Investigating the cracks is a "fairly serious issue," Shepherd said, and there are probably more.

Cracks are appearing on the International Space Station, and retired NASA astronaut Bill Shepherd says they're a "fairly serious issue."

After Russian cosmonauts spotted the cracks on the station's Zarya module, Vladimir Solovyov, flight director of the Russian segment of the ISS, publicly revealed the discovery in August. The cracks don't pose a danger to astronauts at this time, NASA says, and the agency told Insider last month that nobody had identified "new potential leak sites" on the station.

But in a House committee hearing on Tuesday, Shepherd told Congressional representatives that "there are probably other cracks we haven't found yet."

"As far as I know, the Russian engineers and the NASA engineers — they've analyzed it — they don't exactly understand why these cracks are appearing now," Shepherd said.

Shepherd has flown to orbit four times on the Space Shuttles. He worked on the International Space Station Program when its first modules were launching, and he commanded the first crew to the station in 2000. He said at the hearing that he'd learned more about the cracks in two meetings of NASA's ISS Advisory Committee, which he recently joined.

The cracks are "quite small — they look like scratches on the surface of the aluminum plate," Shepherd said, adding, "there are probably something like half a dozen of them."

NASA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

'This is bad'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nbHEU_0c4fvb9F00
A Soyuz spacecraft approaches a docking port on the space station's Zarya module, December 22, 2009. NASA

Shepherd told the House committee that currently, the cracks are not long enough to pose a "serious problem."

But last month, Solovyov told state-owned news agency RIA: "This is bad and suggests that the fissures will begin to spread over time," according to a Reuters report translating his statement.

Solovyov did not share how extensive the cracks were at the time.

Shepherd didn't say whether NASA and Russia plan to further investigate the cracks beyond the analysis they already finished. In the past, both space agencies have taken their time when investigating and repairing issues that don't threaten the safety of astronauts or interfere with ISS operations.

The space station is getting old

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c59Or_0c4fvb9F00
An illustration shows an Axiom Space module orbiting above Earth. Axiom Space

The ISS has been orbiting Earth for 20 years, and it's showing signs of age. Russia's side of the space station hosts some of its oldest components, and the cracks are the latest in a series of issues in those modules.

Last year, a toilet on the segment went bust, temperatures mysteriously increased, and an oxygen-supply system broke down. In September 2019, another space-station module, Zvezda, which provides living quarters for the cosmonauts, started leaking air. That wasn't an immediate danger to astronauts, and they eventually found the hole and patched it with Kapton tape.

Russian media previously reported that Solovyov told the Russian Academy of Sciences: "There are already a number of elements that have been seriously damaged and are out of service. Many of them are not replaceable. After 2025, we predict an avalanche-like failure of numerous elements onboard the ISS."

Even Russia's newest module — a spacecraft called Nauka, which it launched to the ISS in July — has experienced serious problems. Shortly after it docked to the station, Nauka began unexpectedly firing its thrusters. This caused the entire ISS to spin around 540 degrees and flip upside down before flight controllers regained control an hour later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4behJI_0c4fvb9F00
A screenshot from NASA's livestream shows the Nauka module approaching its port on the International Space Station, July 29, 2021. NASA via Youtube

NASA has the funds to keep operating the ISS through 2024, and it's aiming to get an extension from Congress to continue the station's activities through 2028.

But Shepherd said that NASA should first solve the mystery of the Zarya module's new cracks.

"Getting to the bottom of this is a fairly serious issue," Shepherd said. "I don't think the station's in any immediate danger. But before we clear the station for another so many years of operational use, we should better understand this."

The ISS will eventually be retired and push itself into the atmosphere to burn up. After that, NASA doesn't want to build a new station; the agency is recruiting private companies to do that instead. It's currently evaluating about a dozen space-station proposals from various companies, with the aim of distributing $400 million among two to four of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GMWX2_0c4fvb9F00
Sergei Krikalev (left) and James H. Newman begin work on the Zarya module, December 11, 1998 NASA

Eventually, NASA hopes to be one of many customers on private commercial space stations.

The agency has already awarded Axiom Space $140 million to fly modules up to the ISS that will eventually detach from it to become their own space station. Axiom aims to launch its first module to the ISS in 2024.

China, meanwhile, launched the first piece of its own space station earlier this year, and astronauts completed their first three-month mission there last week.

Comments / 1

Related
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Cameras Capture Mars Like Never Before – “A Huge Piece of Everything”

Scientists tap into an array of imagers aboard the six-wheeled explorer to get a big picture of the Red Planet. NASA’s Perseverance rover has been exploring Jezero Crater for more than 217 Earth days (211 Martian days, or sols), and the dusty rocks there are beginning to tell their story – about a volatile young Mars flowing with lava and water.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Elon Musk says there was ‘challenges’ with the toilet during SpaceX’s Inspiration4 trip to space

There were “challenges” with the toilet during SpaceX’s first entirely private trip to space, Elon Musk has revealed.The SpaceX chief executive did not elaborate on what those problems were, but said the future mission will “definitely” include “upgraded toilets” to ensure they did not happen again.Mr Musk revealed the problems on Twitter, after revealing that he had met with the crew after they touched down in Florida.Before the mission, much of the discussion had been about how good the toilet in the SpaceX Dragon capsule that carried the crew were set to be. They were situated just beneath the “cupola”,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hudsontv.com

NBHS STEM Academy Students Participate in Q & A With NASA Astronauts on Int’l Space Station

The Media Center in North Bergen High School served as the “virtual host location” on Friday for an in-flight question and answer session with two, NASA astronauts currently on the International Space Station. The LIVE event on NASA.TV was truly out of this world, with students from the North Bergen STEM Academy participating along with students from other Title I Schools in the New York City/New Jersey area.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Stations#Axiom Space#Russian#House#Congressional#Iss Advisory Committee#Ria#Reuters#Zarya
Vox

The largest space telescope in history is about to blow our minds

Exploring strange new worlds. Understanding the origins of the universe. Searching for life in the galaxy. These are not the plot of a new science fiction movie, but the mission objectives of the James Webb Space Telescope, the long-awaited successor to the Hubble Space Telescope. NASA is building and launching the Webb in partnership with the European Space Agency and Canada.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Country
Russia
SpaceNews.com

NASA urged to avoid space station gap

WASHINGTON — NASA needs to ensure that commercial space stations are ready before the International Space Station is retired to avoid a “space station gap” with geopolitical consequences, industry officials and other advisers warn. NASA’s low Earth orbit commercialization strategy calls for the development of one or more commercial space...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
audacy.com

NASA announces plans to go further than it ever has before

Soon humans could be going further into space than ever before. Thanks in part to SpaceX, the private space exploration company founded by Elon Musk, NASA is planning to go farther than they ever have before. The agency announced that it would be reorganizing as it plans to emphasize its...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Freethink

Astronaut to break NASA’s record for longest time in space

NASA has announced plans to extend astronaut Mark Vande Hei’s mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) by about six months — meaning when he returns to Earth in March 2022, he’ll have set a new NASA record for longest time in space. The challenge: Even within the relative safety...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
DIY Photography

French astronaut captures stunning images of Southern Lights from the International Space Station

Usually, when it comes to bright lights in the night sky, all we hear about from photographers is “Aurora Borealis!”, also known as the Northern Lights. But there are also the Southern Lights, which goes by the name Aurora Australis. They’re much less photographed because most photographers live in the northern hemisphere and they’re generally much easier to see. But from the ISS, there are great views of both.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

The International Space Station Will Save NASA $1 Billion When It Dies

Low-Earth orbit is becoming a lucrative sphere of real estate. NASA expects to retire the International Space Station by the end of the decade, with the agency turning to private companies to construct the space stations that will lead the next generation of low-Earth orbit operations. It's the end of an era not only for the International Space Station, but also for a vision of publicly funded and operated space missions in orbit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

How many satellites are orbiting Earth?

It seems like every week, another rocket is launched into space carrying rovers to Mars, tourists or, most commonly, satellites. The idea that "space is getting crowded" has been around for a few years now, but just how crowded is it? And how crowded is it going to get?. I...
ASTRONOMY
New Scientist

SpaceX’s Inspiration4 marks a shift towards privacy for space tourists

On 18 September, the Dragon spacecraft carrying SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission splashed down safely in the Atlantic Ocean after three days in orbit. None of the four passengers aboard the flight – which was paid for by billionaire Jared Isaacman – was a government-trained astronaut, a first in the history of orbital space flight. By all accounts, the flight was a resounding success, but some have lamented that, unlike with most …
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Business Insider

239K+
Followers
16K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy