Mr. Kyle Richard Gonzales, age 29, of Dallas, Texas passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021. Kyle was born November 12, 1991 to Kathy McWhorter & Jacob Gonzales. Kyle was a fraternal twin, loving to declare himself as the older sibling by 8 minutes. Kyle was the kindest soul. His eyes disappeared when he smiled. His big, blue, eyes sparkled when he did so. He was funny, and ultimately a kid at heart. Kyle loved everything water. He was a fish at heart. From hiking, and camping, to jumping off the roof or the dock he loved the outdoors. He loved to build fires in the fire pit. He also loved animals, especially his "nephew dog", Thomas the mini Australian shepherd.

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO