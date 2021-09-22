CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine Foliage Updates: Now that it’s officially fall, trees will start showing color

Cover picture for the articleUpdated Sept. 22, 2021 — Maine’s leaf-bearing trees will show off their array of fall colors in the upcoming weeks. The second 2021 Fall Foliage Report from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry reports low color change — less than 30% — throughout most of the state. As of Wednesday, Maine Forest Rangers in northern Maine report less than 50% color change, with low leaf drop.

