Timo Werner hopes his Carabao Cup goal against Aston Villa can put him back on track at Chelsea.The Germany striker headed Chelsea into the lead on Wednesday night, only for Cameron Archer to level for Villa.Kepa Arrizabalaga pulled off a fine penalty save before Reece James delivered the winning spot-kick as the Blues prevailed 4-3 in the shoot-out at Stamford Bridge.Werner admitted struggling at the start of the new campaign after a testing summer with Germany, but now hopes to get back to his best.“It’s good to be back on the scoresheet, good to score at Stamford Bridge and I’m...

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO