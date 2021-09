Corn is 6 to 7 cents lower, soybeans are 3 to 5 cents higher and wheat is 8 to 13 cents lower. Corn trade is 6 to 7 cents lower at midday Tuesday with soft spread action and trade showing range-bound action as we look to see how outside markets hold up and how harvest progresses short term. Ethanol margins will continue to struggle with natural gas costs seeing a pullback Tuesday as demand rebounds a bit to start the week. South America will continue with early full season corn planting and little weather concerns there so far.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO