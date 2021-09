The Wizarding World of Harry Potter has always been about secrets. Within the history of J.K. Rowling’s iconic franchise, as well as the more Muggle-friendly proceedings while turning them into films, that particular veil has always been important. The Fantastic Beasts franchise has doubled down on both of those fronts, leaving fans wondering what the next installment’s title will be, and when they can see it. Well, that secret’s officially been revealed, as Fantastic Beasts 3 now officially has the title The Secrets of Dumbledore, and it’s been moved to an earlier release date.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO