CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

How to Change Your Password in Windows 11

By Nathaniel Mott
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Windows 11 makes changing a password a straightforward process that only requires a few button clicks, the existing password, and the password you’d like to use moving forward. But there is one caveat: Logging in via Windows Hello, the passwordless authentication mechanism that allows you to use facial recognition, fingerprint scanning, a physical security key, or a PIN instead of a password, will make it so you can’t go back to using a password to sign in.

www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 6 is a steal at Amazon today — but hurry!

If you’re always on the lookout for Apple deals, now’s not the time to relax as retailers are rolling out discounts after Apple’s California Streaming event that unveiled the iPhone 13, 9th-generation iPad, 6th-generation iPad Mini, and Apple Watch Series 7. For shoppers who have been waiting for smartwatch deals, you might want to spring for Apple Watch deals, which include Amazon’s $70 price cut for the GPS, 40mm version of the Apple Watch Series 6, making it more affordable at just $329 compared to its original price of $399.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Windows#Cia#Passwords#Pin#Nsa
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Alexander: How to change your iPhone's photo format to print pictures

Q: I haven't been able to send my iPhone photos to Walgreens and Walmart for printing due to a format issue — the photos were in the HEIC (High Efficiency Image Coding)file format the iPhone uses. I then saved the photos in the JPEG (Joint Photographic Experts Group) file format the stores wanted, but I was told that some JPEG photos also aren't accepted. What can I do?
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

DirectStorage Is Coming to Windows 10: Here's How to Get Your PC Ready

Windows 10 is the best operating system for gaming, and it's about to get even better with DirectStorage. Yes, this does mean that Microsoft has backtracked over its decision to keep DirectStorage exclusive to Windows 11, so people sticking with the older operating system of the two can also enjoy this feature.
COMPUTERS
windowsreport.com

How to connect your Windows 11 device to a mobile hotspot

Passionate about technology, Windows, and everything that has a power button, he spent most of his time developing new skills and learning more about the tech world. Coming from a solid background in PC... Read more. This can sometimes be a lifesaver, especially when you don't any available Wi-Fi sources.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
komando.com

How to see (and fix) all your compromised passwords on your iPhone

Account credentials are getting more difficult to protect. Hackers are everywhere and they are targeting your online accounts, no matter what they are. Tap or click here for details on a recent data breach that put millions of seniors at risk. Another recent example was when an American oil pipeline...
CELL PHONES
Government Technology

How a Lawsuit Might Change How You Buy Things on Your Phone

(TNS) — The way you buy things inside of apps on your iPhone, like news subscriptions or a signature dance move on Fortnite, is poised to change. Last week, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, handed down a ruling in the high-profile Epic Games v. Apple antitrust case that has the potential to bring real changes to the App Store.
LAW
mobilesyrup.com

Microsoft wants you to ditch your password

Big tech really wants you to get rid of your password. Back in 2019, I spoke with a Google product manager about the problem with passwords. He urged people to ditch passwords in favour of better authentication methods, noting that alternate systems are “probably your safest bet.” Fast forward to now, and it seems Microsoft is also on board with dropping passwords.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

How to change your region on PlayStation 4

Unfortunately, there is no way to change your region once you've already set up a PlayStation Network account. You'll be stuck with that region because the PSN ties specific regional stores to your ID. However, you can make a new PSN account on your PlayStation 4 and set it to whatever region you choose, granting you access to otherwise inaccessible games and the ability to download whatever you wish. So, if you're wondering how to change your PS4 region, we're here to show you how.
VIDEO GAMES
TrustedReviews

How to completely remove the password from your Microsoft account

All Microsoft account holders can now go completely passwordless, the company has confirmed today. Instead of having to remember a password that’s probably not as secure as you’d hope, or managing everything through a dedicate password manager app, it’s now possible rely completely on the Microsoft Authenticator app, Windows Hello, a security key or a code emailed or texted to the user.
TECHNOLOGY
howtogeek.com

How to Change Your Google Profile Picture

Your Google profile picture appears in all kinds of places. For example, when you leave a Google review or send someone an email in Gmail, people will see your profile picture. Here’s how you can change it. How to Change Your Google Profile Picture on Your Computer. To change your...
INTERNET
Tom's Guide

How to change the refresh rate on your monitor

Don’t know how to change the refresh rate on your monitor? Read on to learn how it's done. Your monitor's refresh rate just tells you how many times a second the image on screen is updated — so for example, a refresh rate of 60Hz means the screen is updated 60 times a second. Having a high refresh rate can be great for gaming and watching videos, as it can make everything move more smoothly so you can keep up with the action.
COMPUTERS
chromeunboxed.com

How to open multiple instances of a web app in the same window on your Chromebook

I talk a lot about turning any website on your Chromebook into an icon so it can be easily accessed via your shelf or launcher with the ‘Everything button‘, and have even written a full tutorial on doing so, including the benefits that process offers. However, some of you may work a lot like I do – always trying to find the best way to maximize productivity on your device all whilst staying organized.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Change Your PS4 Profile Description

Your PS4 profile is a great way to express your personal side to PlayStation users. One way you can express your personality, mood, or general thoughts is through your PS4 profile description. Here's how you can change your PS4 profile description and make your PS4 profile that much more unique.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How to Partition a Drive in Windows

It can be confusing when you buy a new storage drive and install it onto your computer, only to find that it's not showing up in the OS. Or, maybe you have a big hard drive that you want to break up an allocated drive in multiple volumes in order to keep things neat and tidy or install a different operating system. Whatever the reason might be, there's a lot of reasons why you might want to partition your storage drive in Windows.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

How to Reset the Root Password in Linux

This guide shows how to easily reset your root password in Linux so that you don’t lose all administrative privileges to your machine. Get started here.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

885
Followers
5K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy