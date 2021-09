A man has been arrested after four people were found dead at a house in Derbyshire in what has been described as a “terrible and hugely tragic” incident.Police were called to Killamarsh, near Sheffield, at around 7.25am on Sunday.Derbyshire Police say a man is in police custody and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.Close family of the victims have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley tweeted: “Terrible and hugely tragic news from Killamarsh this evening. Our condolences to the family and our thoughts are with...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO