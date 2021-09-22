CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Haack Celebrates Daughter Taylor’s 11th Birthday After Joshua Hall Engagement: Photos

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mwVFs_0c4fttrV00
Christina Haack with daughter Taylor. Courtesy of Christina Haack/Instagram

A sweet shoutout! Christina Haack posted a touching tribute to her daughter, Taylor, while celebrating the 11-year-old’s birthday.

“Eleven years and we’ve already had SO many adventures together,” the Flip or Flop alum, 38, captioned a Wednesday, September 22, Instagram slideshow. “Taylor is an old soul who one minute can talk super deep about life and then quickly go back to being a kid. Her greatest ability is being able to start a conversation with anyone, anywhere.”

The HGTV personality, who shares Taylor and son Brayden, 6, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, called the preteen “fun, smart, athletic, HAPPY,” adding, “You’re always keeping us on our toes. We love you Tay.”

The social media upload came two days after Haack confirmed that she is engaged to Joshua Hall. The California native posted a photo rocking her ring on Monday, September 20, following a month of proposal speculation.

The Christina on the Coast star is also the mother of son Hudson, 2, with Ant Anstead, and the former couple celebrated the toddler’s birthday earlier this month.

“Now THAT was a PARTY!!!” the Wheeler Dealers host, 42, told his Instagram followers on September 6. “We danced, ate cake, opened presents, ate more cake and it ended in a bonkers water fight and soggy cake! Perfect! Happy birthday Hudzo! TWO!! You are one loved little boy!”

Haack, who split from the England native in September 2020, added in a post of her own that Hudson is “such a sweet, active and smart boy.” She gushed, “He loves to try and figure things out for himself and has this mischievous look on his face while doing it haha. He’s talking a lot already but his favorite word in our home is [our dog’s name], Cash. We love you!”

The exes finalized their divorce in June, and Anstead moved on with Renée Zellweger. The actress, 52, has met Hudson and they’re “getting along well,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “Renée is very kind and caring. … She’s never had a child so is enjoying playing with him and watching Ant as a father.”

Anstead and Haack have been coparenting “well” since calling it quits, another source exclusively told Us at the time, explaining, “He’s still young so they just want to make sure he has as normal of an upbringing as possible. They put Hudson first and put any tension that’s between them to the side.”

Keep scrolling to see Haack honoring her eldest child’s big day on Wednesday.

CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
SOCCER
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Hall
Person
Renée Zellweger
Person
Ant Anstead
REAL ESTATE
CELEBRITIES
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday
RELATIONSHIPS
CELEBRITIES
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

