Daniel Jones is an easy target, and as always, the quarterback will absorb plenty of criticism after the Giants stumbled in their season opener. He had a killer fumble — again. He misfired on a couple of easy throws — again. He started his make-or-break third season with a performance in a 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos that, at best, could be described as mediocre. And that’s being generous.

