CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers teen arrested months after 9-year-old girl killed in accidental shooting

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2miYN4_0c4ftaKw00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Five months after a 9-year-old girl was killed in an accidental shooting in a shopping center parking lot, FMPD has made an arrest.

15-year-old Omarian Walker was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm, and possession of a firearm by another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QfdFs_0c4ftaKw00

Two children were inside a car parked outside Little Caesars on Fowler Street on April 25 when the adult they were with went inside to get dinner just after 7 p.m.

Watch our previous coverage below:

Moments later, several people heard a loud gunshot and saw the car filled up with smoke, according to the incident report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tCuvd_0c4ftaKw00

One of the children, a 9-year-old girl, found the backpack in the car with the gun inside. She accidentally shot herself in the arm, and accidentally shot her brother in the hand. He survived.

According to a close family friend, the child who was killed was a 9-year-old little girl named Ari.

“Just to think of something like that, it just breaks my heart,” said the family friend, who didn’t want to be identified. “Ari was a nice little girl. She loved to smile.”

So far, FMPD has not released further details about Walker’s involvement, or provided a police report.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
NBC News

House to debate, vote on infrastructure package this week, Pelosi says

Debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill will begin in the House on Monday and go to the floor for a vote three days later, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday. In a letter to House Democrats, Pelosi said the vote will come on the same day the nation’s surface transportation act — which authorizes spending on highways, bridges and other infrastructure projects — expires.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
NBC News

German vote nearly even for Merkel's bloc, Social Democrats

BERLIN— Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the long-time leader after 16 years in power. An exit poll for ARD public television put voters' support at 25 percent each...
ELECTIONS
CBS News

Hurricane Sam moving slowly across Atlantic as a Category 4 storm

Hurricane Sam is moving slowly across the Atlantic on Sunday after developing into a Category 4 storm a day earlier, the National Hurricane Center said in a public advisory. The "small but dangerous" hurricane is one of the earliest 18th named storms to form, beaten only by last season, which was the most active hurricane season on record.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Fmpd
The Associated Press

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ opens 2nd to ‘Shang-Chi’ at box office

“Dear Evan Hansen” may have been a hit on Broadway, but the filmed adaptation of the Tony-winning show is off to a slow start at the box office in its first weekend in theaters. The Universal musical that’s playing exclusively in theaters grossed an estimated $7.5 million from 3,364 locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
MOVIES
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy