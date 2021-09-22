CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Direct speculation, best DS games, and more | Last of the Nintendogs 012

By Jeff Grubb, @jeffgrubb
VentureBeat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s episode of Last of the Nintendogs, editor Jeff Grubb’s kids attempt to kill him. And if they succeed, he won’t get to watch the latest Nintendo Direct, which Nintendo just announced. Jeff and fellow editor Mike Minotti give their predictions for that event. They have high expectations — although they will happily settle for Castlevania Advance Collection. The crew also chooses their favorite DS games with the help of the listeners, who also send in their questions.

