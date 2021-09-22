The 5 signs on your skin that mean you need to change your diet

We’re not in the business of guarding secrets from you. In fact, we’re an open book! And so, we couldn’t keep the game-changing wizardry of Dr. Julie Russak and Fraxel laser to ourselves. The widely-known laser treatment, a renowned anti-aging and regenerative procedure, doesn’t come without a (shall we say!) healthy dose of pain and some downtime while your skin heals itself. Alas, here’s what you really came here for: the tea on whether it works or not. I had my procedure back in spring—meaning I was extra thankful that we were still wearing masks and the blistering hot weather hadn’t yet arrived. My skin has always been somewhat “fine”—but no serums or expensive facials ever came close to giving it that elusive lit from within glow. Until Fraxel, that is, which has truly changed the texture and appearance in a myriad of ways. And because I could never be that b*tch who says “I just drink water!” when you ask what I’ve done differently, here’s everything you need to know if you’re considering trying it for yourself.

SKIN CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO