Titans' A.J. Brown on Week 2 drops: 'It was a domino effect'

Wide receiver A.J. Brown was one of the few Tennessee Titans to not come out smelling like a rose after the Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks, as the third-year wideout dropped four passes in the winning effort.

Brown says he’s had a rough couple of days in the wake of his disappointing performance, but he’s ready to fix the problem and move forward.

“When something happens in my life, I give myself 48 hours to pout or whatever. After then, I move on from it,” Brown said. “But that’s not the case here; this is football, this is something I do everyday. That’s not going to be the last time I drop passes, but I’m definitely going to clean it up. “It has been a long couple of days for me, but it’s part of the process, there’s ups and downs.”

When asked if it was a matter of focus, Brown said “no” and instead admitted it was a case of him trying to “make a move before I caught the ball,” and things kind of spiraled out of control from there.

“It was me trying to make a move before I caught the ball,” Brown admitted. “And then after that it was a domino effect; I kind of let it get in my head and it just kept going.”

The Ole Miss product received some words of encouragement from his teammate, wide receiver Julio Jones, who rightly told him not to get too caught up in just one bad game.

“He told me, ‘don’t worry about it, it’s just one game,'” Brown revealed. “That’s probably not going to be my worst game ever, stuff like that happens. I’ve got to keep going, I’ve got to keep playing; it’s just one game.”

Brown is no doubt be champing at the bit to right the ship, something he’ll have an opportunity to do this Sunday when the Titans host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.