CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Pretenders to Release Deluxe Editions of First Two Albums

By Allison Rapp
Ultimate Classic Rock
Ultimate Classic Rock
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first two albums by the Pretenders will be released in deluxe editions, with tracks personally curated by bandleader Chrissie Hynde. The sets will arrive on Nov. 5. Pretenders (Deluxe Edition) and Pretenders II (Deluxe Edition) will be available as three-disc sets, as well on limited-edition colored vinyl. Booklets will include rare photos of the band, newly written liner notes and an exclusive, hand-numbered Pretenders print.

ultimateclassicrock.com

Comments / 0

Related
brooklynvegan.com

Exodus release new song “Clickbait” off first album in 7 years

Thrash legends Exodus have shared the second single off their first album in seven years, Persona Non Grata, which comes out 11/19 via Nuclear Blast (pre-order). It's called "Clickbait" and it includes lines like "false headlines full of lies to keep us entertained" and "our journalistic masters command and we obey," which, like, make of that what you will I guess, but the song does rip. Listen and maybe don't watch the lyric video below.
ROCK MUSIC
940wfaw.com

The Black Keys To Release 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Of ‘El Camino’

It’s been nearly a decade since The Black Keys released their 3-time Grammy-winning album, El Camino, and the duo is ready to do it again. The special 10th anniversary Deluxe edition of the album will include live sessions, exclusive posters and a previously unreleased Live in Portland, Maine concert. Among...
ROCK MUSIC
iconvsicon.com

Deluxe Editions of ‘Pretenders’ and ‘Pretenders II’ Curated by Chrissie Hynde To Arrive On November 5th!

At the turn of the 80s, Pretenders announced themselves to the world with what is widely regarded one of the greatest debut albums of all time. They solidified their status as one of the most exciting bands around with their follow up album Pretenders II, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Consisting of their most famous line-up with Chrissie Hynde (vocals and guitar), James Honeyman-Scott (guitar), Pete Farndon (bass) and Martin Chambers (drums), Pretenders first two albums created a rock sound that perfectly blended glistening guitar hooks, striking vocals with undertones of punk that still sounds fresh to this day.
ROCK MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Genesis Launch Reunion Tour: Videos, Set List

Genesis launched their reunion with a performance in Birmingham, England on Monday night (Sept. 20), bringing Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford on stage together for the first time in 14 years. After delivering part of the instrumental track “Duke’s End,” the band sprung into the night’s first song,...
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Lowe
Person
Chrissie Hynde
Spin

Bartees Strange Unveils ‘Weights’ From Live Forever Deluxe Edition

One of the brightest revelations of 2020 was Bartees Strange. In a year full of misery, Strange’s debut album, Live Forever, was one of our favorites and landed on our best albums and best songs list. Thus, it makes sense that a year after the album’s release, Strange has more...
MUSIC
Marin Independent Journal

Bay Area rock legend releases first solo album in a decade

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Lindsey Buckingham is back with a brand new album. The self-titled affair is the Bay Area native’s first solo offering in a decade. His previous solo outing was 2011’s “Seeds We Sow,” although Buckingham released a full-length offering with fellow Fleetwood Mac icon Christine McVie – the descriptively titled “Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie” – in 2017.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Roger Taylor Releases First Solo Album in Eight Years

Roger Taylor wrote and recorded his first solo album in eight years after finding himself sitting out on a postponed tour with Queen and Adam Lambert in 2020 following the onset of the pandemic. Using his “free time,” Taylor began assembling new material throughout the 18-month lockdown for Outsider, the musician’s first solo release since Fun on Earth in 2013.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

See a Blue-Haired Jack White Celebrate Third Man’s London Opening With Balcony Gig

Jack White celebrated the opening of the London outpost of his Third Man Records with a surprise set from both the store’s basement venue and a neighboring balcony. The rocker first “baptized” the basement “Blue Basement” — fittingly with a new blue-haired look to mark the occasion — with a six-song set of White Stripes tracks and solo cuts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack White Live (@officialjackwhitelive) White then moved the festivities outdoors, loading his band onto a neighboring balcony — owned by the artist Damian Hurst — for an additional five songs, including “Dead Leaves...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pretenders#Deluxe#Pretenders Ii#The Paradise Theater#The Kid Jensen Show
stereoboard.com

Eels Set January Release For New Album 'Extreme Witchcraft', Post First Single

Eels have shared details of their 14th studio album. 'Extreme Witchcraft' will arrive via E Works/[PIAS] on January 28, following up 2020's 'Earth To Dora', which the band has not been able to tour behind just yet, though they're due to head out for the Lockdown Hurricane Tour in spring 2022.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Kiss launch Destroyer 45th anniversary super deluxe edition box set

Rock titans Kiss are celebrating the 45th anniversary of their biggest-selling studio album, Destroyer, by releasing it as a multi-disc super deluxe edition box set. The 4CD/Blu-ray box will be released via UMe on November 19. The album will also be released on standard double black vinyl and limited edition...
ROCK MUSIC
2dopeboyz.com

VanJess Release Deluxe Edition Of ‘Homegrown’ Project

Great news for fans of VanJess (members of the DopeHouse, included). The Keep Cool/RCA sisters have expanded their their Homegrown EP into a full-length project (or, “deluxe edition EP”). Adding an additional five songs, the now 14-song project includes both their cover of “Say Yes” (with TOKiMONSTA) and their update of “Slow Down” with Lucky Daye among the new tracks.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

KILLY Adds 11 New Songs To "KILLSTREAK 2" Deluxe Album

Toronto rapper KILLY made some noise with his latest full-length project KILLSTREAK 2 and he's officially back with the deluxe edition. After letting the project rest for a few months, KILLY has returned with eleven new songs on the deluxe, including the previously-released "EUPHORIC," "VENDETTA," and "TRIPLE HELIX." The new tracks are highlighted by features including AJ Tracey, a4, and Benjy Mane. "DEAD FACES" is an early favorite from the new releases.
MUSIC
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and movies on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
wegotthiscovered.com

What’s Leaving Netflix — September 2021

Netflix has released a list of titles that will be leaving its service during September. This has become a monthly ritual in recent years as the ever-changing nature of media licensing means that shows can change hosts with little to no notice. However, what stands out about September’s list is how many big-hitters are leaving the service.
TV & VIDEOS
x1065.com

WALK THE MOON drop two new songs, announce release date for new album 'HEIGHTS'

WALK THE MOON is bringing New Wave back with their new song "Fire in Your House," one of two fresh tracks that the band released Friday. The song and its video feature the late, legendary South African musician Johnny Clegg and his son, Jesse Clegg, both of whom co-wrote the track. The recording of "Fire in Your House" was Clegg's last before he died in June of 2019.
MUSIC
NME

Highlight’s Yang Yoseob releases first studio album ‘Chocolate Box’

Highlight member Yang Yoseob has released his first-ever full-length album, ‘Chocolate Box’. The record is the K-pop singer’s third solo release, following his debut solo mini-album ‘The First Collage’ in 2020 and ‘White’ in 2018. The album dropped alongside a video for the R&B-tinged title track ‘Brain’. “I had always...
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
713K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy