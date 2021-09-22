Pretenders to Release Deluxe Editions of First Two Albums
The first two albums by the Pretenders will be released in deluxe editions, with tracks personally curated by bandleader Chrissie Hynde. The sets will arrive on Nov. 5. Pretenders (Deluxe Edition) and Pretenders II (Deluxe Edition) will be available as three-disc sets, as well on limited-edition colored vinyl. Booklets will include rare photos of the band, newly written liner notes and an exclusive, hand-numbered Pretenders print.ultimateclassicrock.com
