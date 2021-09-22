Podcast: Making sense of latest John Wall, Ben Simmons chatter for Rockets

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Wednesday’s episode of the “Locked on Rockets” podcast with host Jackson Gatlin and analyst Ben DuBose breaks down the latest wave of NBA rumors connected to Houston in recent days.

Is trading John Wall a priority for Rockets general manager Rafael Stone, and would it hypothetically be worth sending some of the team’s future draft assets to Philadelphia for disgruntled All-Star Ben Simmons? If so, how many should Stone be willing to send and which ones?

Those are among the topics debated on Wednesday’s show, which also features analysis of a new report indicating on-court success by Rockets veteran Danuel House Jr. and prized rookie Jalen Green. Is the debate over desired jersey numbers overplayed, and might House be a candidate for a bounce-back year after an underwheming 2020-21?

Wednesday’s “Locked on Rockets” episode can be listened to via Apple, Google, Spotify, Stitcher and nearly all major podcast distributors. It can also be watched on YouTube (see embed below).