Podcast: Making sense of latest John Wall, Ben Simmons chatter for Rockets

By Ben DuBose
 4 days ago
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Wednesday’s episode of the “Locked on Rockets” podcast with host Jackson Gatlin and analyst Ben DuBose breaks down the latest wave of NBA rumors connected to Houston in recent days.

Is trading John Wall a priority for Rockets general manager Rafael Stone, and would it hypothetically be worth sending some of the team’s future draft assets to Philadelphia for disgruntled All-Star Ben Simmons? If so, how many should Stone be willing to send and which ones?

Those are among the topics debated on Wednesday’s show, which also features analysis of a new report indicating on-court success by Rockets veteran Danuel House Jr. and prized rookie Jalen Green. Is the debate over desired jersey numbers overplayed, and might House be a candidate for a bounce-back year after an underwheming 2020-21?

Wednesday’s “Locked on Rockets” episode can be listened to via Apple, Google, Spotify, Stitcher and nearly all major podcast distributors. It can also be watched on YouTube (see embed below).

International Business Times

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs Might Have The Ben Simmons Package Sixers Want

The Philadelphia 76ers need to act fast to address the case of Ben Simmons and the Cleveland Cavaliers may have the answer. The Cavs are reportedly still in the mix for a shot at the former NBA top pick and may have the package Philly is looking for. The Cavs...
NBA
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Could Acquire Simmons For 6 Players

It's not a secret that Ben Simmons will likely be moved before the start of the 2021/22 NBA season. The 3-time All-Star has yet to show up for training camp, and things are not right in Philadelphia. It seems like the duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will not be the key to delivering a championship to the City of Brotherly Love.
NBA
Ben Simmons
AllClippers

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Ben Simmons is one of the last remaining dominoes of the NBA off-season left to fall. For months, it's been reported that Ben Simmons wants to leave Philadelphia, and those rumors are only getting louder. Most recently, some have linked him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Patrick Beverley is excited about...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Believes Philadelphia 76ers Shouldn't Trade Ben Simmons Until He Plays His Value Up

Ben Simmons is one of the most talked-about names in basketball today. There are a lot of differing viewpoints on him after his most recent playoff run. Some will relentlessly praise what he brings on the defensive side of the court, while others will point to his issue with free-throw shooting and scoring issues, and suggest that the Philadelphia 76ers should trade the 3-time All-Star.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Blockbuster Trade Features Ben Simmons, Brandon Ingram, D’Angelo Russell

With Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, the New Orleans Pelicans have had two NBA All-Star-level players the last two seasons, but they have not made the playoffs because of their lack of supporting talent. However, after adding Jonas Valanciunas, Devonte’ Graham, and some other key talents for depth, the Pelicans finally have a solid enough looking team that could compete for a playoff spot.
NBA
AllClippers

Report: Rockets Taking Offers From Clippers For John Wall

It was announced on Tuesday morning by The Atheltic's Shams Charania that the Houston Rockets and John Wall will work towards finding him a new team to play for this season. Because Wall is still owed $91.7M over the next two years, the two sides have no plans to work towards a buyout, meaning a trade would be their only option.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Rich Paul planning to cut ties with Sixers over Ben Simmons situation?

Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia, and he may be taking others with him as well. Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported on Tuesday that there is a high chance 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will be included in any Simmons trade. The two players are both represented by power agent Rich Paul, and Paul reportedly wants both of his clients out of Philadelphia. Dumas adds that some local organizations had been planning to partner with Maxey on community events. They were told to cancel those plans though because Paul does not want Maxey to grow roots in the city if he could be leaving.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

The Brooklyn Nets Made An Incredible Trade That Landed Them This Player In 2016 Who Ultimately Helped Them Get James Harden From The Houston Rockets

In 2016, the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets made a trade that at the time did not seem to be a huge deal. The Nets were entering another rebuilding year, and traded a 28 year old Thad Young to the Pacers in exchange for the 20th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft (see Tweets below from Brian Lewis and Josh Newman from 2016).
NBA
ClutchPoints

The true reason Rockets are itching to trade John Wall

The Houston Rockets are expected to move their fourth All-Star guard from the last three seasons as a John Wall trade seems imminent. But apparently that wasn’t seen as the case just a couple of months ago. According to a report from The Athletic, John Wall served as the veteran voice that the Rockets desperately needed last season. He had served as a pseudo assistant coach for Stephen Silas as they traversed a year filled with lopsided losses and a handful of injuries. He was expected to continue that role next season.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA
