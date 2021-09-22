CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keeping memories alive: First Lady highlights Gold Star families this week

By Karen Jowers
MilitaryTimes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Frison was just two months old when his father deployed to Afghanistan in January 2011. 1st Lt. Demetrius Frison was killed four months later, on May 10, 2011, when the his unit was attacked with an improvised explosive device. “Chris doesn’t have his own solid memories, but there are...

www.militarytimes.com

Comments / 0

CBS New York

Gold Star Mothers, Fallen Soldiers Honored At War On Terror Memorial In Rockland County

HAVERSTRAW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Rockland County community held a solemn ceremony Friday to honor gold star mothers, whose children died serving in the U.S. armed forces. “I want to thank all of you for your perseverance, thank the sacrifices of your loved ones, and please don’t forget we’re here for you,” said Ret. U.S. Army Col. Ronald Diz. It was a warm embrace for Yolanda Lopez. Her son, Manny, was the first Rockland resident to die in the Iraq War 16 years ago. He was 20 years old. Manny’s name is etched on a panel at the War on Terror memorial in Haverstraw. It was read aloud by Renee D’Angelis, a Gold Star Mother, during the ceremony. “When I see this kind of gathering for our children, it lets us know that they’ll never be forgotten. Yes, they sacrificed their lives for us, but they will be remembered,” Lopez said. Many others at the ceremony were old soldiers who made it home and recalled friends who did not. “Makes you think, what could have been,” said Bob Schreiner, a Purple Heart recipient. Their sacrifices must be honored and remembered.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
dbrnews.com

Remember and keep their legacy alive

Speakers at a 9/11 20th anniversary commemoration ceremony in Denison on Saturday encouraged people to remember the fallen not just on the anniversary but at other times, to keep alive the legacy of the fallen. Monica Walley, library director of Norelius Community Library in Denison, where the ceremony took place,...
DENISON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Gold Star Family in Milan receives awards their loved one earned in the Vietnam War, 53 years later

A Gold Star Family in Milan finally got the ceremony they deserve … 53 years after their relative died in the Vietnam War. Monday morning, Rock Island Arsenal soldiers presented the Derry family with the recognition their loved one, PFC David Wayne Derry, earned in Vietnam, as he lost his life in the war in 1968. The soldiers presented Marie Nelsen, David’s widowed wife, with the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, and Combat Infantryman Badge, as well as an American flag. Nelsen had spent the last few years working with her state of Illinois representative to finally get the awards and was overcome with joy and emotion when she got approved to receive them.
MILAN, IL
foxsanantonio.com

Pensacola Gold Star families remember 9/11 and lives lost since

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Hundreds of people filled the Pensacola State College parking lot Saturday to remember the lives lost on this day, 20 years ago. The event honored those who died on 9/11 and the thousands of men and women who've died since -- protecting our country. Tim Spears said...
POLITICS
WTVM

MILITARY MATTERS: 20 Years After 9-11, Gold Star families go to Infantry Museum to remember sacrifices made

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than 7,000 service members have laid down their lives since the September 11th attacks on America. And the National Infantry Museum hosted hundreds of those Gold Star families over the weekend, on the 20th anniversary of 9-11. “There’s a very special bond between Gold Star families. You don’t have to say anything, you don’t have to ask any questions. We just look into each other’s eyes and see each other’s hearts, and realize, we’ve all been there. We’ve all received a knock on the door. We’ve all buried a flag draped casket and we’re all here because we love someone who loves this country,” Gold Star widow Jennie Taylor told News Leader 9.
COLUMBUS, GA
9&10 News

Gold Star Families Honored at TC Patriot Game

Prior to kickoff of the annual Traverse City Patriot Game on Friday, the Fraternal Order of Eagles hosted an event for Gold Star families. The dinner afforded military families the opportunity to connect and share stories and honor their loves one lost in the line of duty. One Gold Star...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
kmvt

Building Hope for Ana to hold first memorial fundraiser for families in need

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When Tiffany and J.P. Mayes lost their eleven-year-old daughter Ana last December, they felt hopeless, unsure how to carry on. Through their grief, the family decided to use Ana’s legacy to help anyone else who finds themselves in their situation, so the Building Hope for Ana Foundation was born.
HAGERMAN, ID
aerotechnews.com

NTC/Fort Irwin honors Gold Star families

In the early hours of Sept. 18, 2021, Gold Star families gathered at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin for a walk to remember their loved ones. The Fort Irwin community along with senior leaders came out in support of the families and to honor their fallen. Families shared the stories...
FORT IRWIN, CA
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo proclaims September Gold Star Families month

The month of September 2021 was proclaimed Gold Star Families Month on Tuesday in honor of Lance Cpl. David Lee Espinoza and all of the servicemen who died in the line of duty and their families. This is a compounding recognition as the last Sunday of September is Gold Star...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
hometownnewsvolusia.com

VFW hosts Gold Star Family luncheon in New Smyrna Beach

“We will never forget you and we will never let you be forgotten.”. Those are the words offered by Keith Ham, Support Coordinator for the U.S. Army’s Survivor Outreach Services, to the families who gathered Saturday, Sept. 18, for a Gold Star Family luncheon organized by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4250.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
Amarillo Globe-Times

Gold Star Families Day honors families of soldiers lost in battle

The last Sunday in September is dedicated to honoring families of soldiers lost in battle. Gold Star Families Day had its beginnings in 1936 as “Gold Star Mother’s Day” as way to honor the mothers of soldiers that had died in combat. In 2011, President Barack Obama changed the day to “Gold Star Families Day” to include all members of a family that lost a loved one to war.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thepampanews.com

Gold Star Families Day

This Sunday September 26 is Gold Star Families Day. The roots of National Gold Star Family Day go back more than a century. During World War I, American families who sent a loved one to war often flew a flag bearing a blue star outside their homes. If their loved one fell in battle, the blue star was changed to gold. Often, mothers of the fallen wore a black armband bearing a gold star.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wfmd.com

Gold Star Families, Afghan War Veterans In Western Maryland To Be Honored

An event is planned for October. Frederick, Md (KM) The Gold Star families and Afghanistan war veterans in western Maryland will be honored at an event next month. Myerville Town Councilman Mark Flynn says the event being called “The Cost of Freedom” will take place on Monday, October 25th from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Elks Lodge at 11063 Robinwood Drive. in Hagerstown.
FREDERICK, MD

Comments / 0

