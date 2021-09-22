Every Episode Of Star Wars: Visions Ranked From Worst To Best
"Star Wars: Visions" is the new anthology series from Lucasfilm. A bold experiment, Lucasfilm produced nine shorts from seven of the top animation studios in Japan. Freeing the filmmakers from the requirements of fitting in the "Star Wars" canon, these storytellers were able to reformulate "Star Wars" through the lens of their art and culture in an authentic way. The result: these nine short films, each one a self-contained expression of creativity. On full display in each short is a deep love of "Star Wars," storytelling, and the animation medium.www.slashfilm.com
Comments / 0