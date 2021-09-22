CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Every Episode Of Star Wars: Visions Ranked From Worst To Best

By Bryan Young
/Film
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Star Wars: Visions" is the new anthology series from Lucasfilm. A bold experiment, Lucasfilm produced nine shorts from seven of the top animation studios in Japan. Freeing the filmmakers from the requirements of fitting in the "Star Wars" canon, these storytellers were able to reformulate "Star Wars" through the lens of their art and culture in an authentic way. The result: these nine short films, each one a self-contained expression of creativity. On full display in each short is a deep love of "Star Wars," storytelling, and the animation medium.

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and movies on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
GamesRadar+

A new Netflix horror movie has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

A new horror movie has arrived on Netflix – and it's definitely one to get watched, as it has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The Old Ways hit the streamer in August following its October 2020 debut at Sitges Film Festival, and has netted an impressive 95% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing (H/T ComicBook.com).
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney Forced Major Child Actress to Turn Down Iconic Roles

When we think of Disney child stars, we typically talk about those who grew up with shows on the Disney Channel such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more. We tend to forget that there are many generations of child stars forged in Disney’s image, and for some, that start truly shaped their career.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toshiro Mifune
Person
Kenji Kamiyama
Person
Kurosawa
/Film

The 15 Scariest Horror Movies On Hulu Right Now

Like most streaming services, Hulu is not the place to go if you're looking for older movies. Its 20th century horror selection is limited, at best. However, its selection of recent horror films (especially the smaller, independent films from the likes of Neon and IFC) is excellent. Hulu is also a great home for women-directed horror films, including "The Other Lamb," "Sea Fever," "Little Joe" and "Saint Maud" (to name some of the best ones).
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Walt Disney World Removes Statue of Character From Controversial Movie

Disney Parks has removed a bronze statue of a character from one of its most controversial movies. Walt Disney World News Today reports that Disney has removed a statue of Br'er Rabbit that previously stood in the Hub area in front of Cinderella Castle. The statue was originally found near the iconic "Partners Statue" featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse but was moved during a recent renovation of the central hub area. Disney did not make an announcement about removing the statue, and it was unclear when the statue was removed, as it was not a central feature that many visitors would notice.
TRAVEL
wegotthiscovered.com

Elizabeth Olsen Has Had One Of The Top Movies On Netflix All Week

When WandaVision was at the height of its popularity earlier this year, some fans were shocked to discover that Elizabeth Olsen was in fact the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley, such is the way she has managed to forge her own career away from the spotlight that dogged her siblings as they grew up in the public eye.
MOVIES
/Film

Star Wars: Visions Characters Revealed, Refresh Your Anime Rankings

"Star Wars: Visions" is coming to Disney+ on September 22, and it promises to deliver an interesting new twist on the "Star Wars" mythos, some of which already has Japanese roots. The series is a nine-episode anime anthology, with seven different Japanese studios behind it, and it actually shares its name with a museum exhibition that toured Japan over half a decade ago.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Trilogy#Star Wars Stories#War#Visions#Japanese#Kinema Citrus
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Villains Revealed

Star Wars fans have been given an early look at the villains of Star Wars: Visions ahead of its debut on Disney+ next week. After we were given a look at some of Vision‘s heroes, Justin Leach, co-executive producer on the show, has provided StarWars.com with information on a number of villains from the anime series to give us a taste of what to expect when it debuts. We have listed the villains below, but needless to say, spoilers follow.
COMICS
cgmagonline.com

Star Wars: Visions Review

It’s no secret that Akira Kurosawa’s samurai films—particularly The Hidden Fortress—were a huge inspiration to George Lucas when he created Star Wars. With Star Wars: Visions, that cultural exchange is crossing oceans once again. Each of these nine shorts is handled by a different anime studio, presenting unique takes on...
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Star Wars: Visions is the best thing to happen to the franchise since Baby Yoda

Not every franchise can find ways to feel fresh after more than 40 years. But that’s part of the magic of Star Wars, which has frequently reinvented itself in one way or another over four decades. The anime-inspired anthology series Star Wars: Visions is the latest experiment in filtering the sci-fi franchise through a new lens, and it offers up a vision of Star Wars that feels fresh, innovative, and original while remaining faithful to the tone and themes of Lucasfilm’s beloved saga.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Star Wars
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
thestreamable.com

Watch This: The Best in Streaming This Week — ‘Star Wars: Visions’ and ‘The Wonder Years’

More big premieres as the Fall Television Season continues this week. Star Wars: Visions delivers a unique, anime-based version of the Star Wars universe to television screens on Disney+, streaming on Wednesday. The anthology includes nine separate adventures from just as many award-winning Japanese anime studios, with an all-star cast of voices bringing “a fresh and diverse cultural perspective to Star Wars,” according to Lucasfilm.
MOVIES
Inverse

Star Wars: Visions is Lucasfilm’s best new story since the

Who says a lightsaber blade has to be round? If you ask the right hardcore Star Wars fan, they’ll explain it’s because lightsabers were historically used to deflect blaster fire, so the more surface area the better. But if you ask a bunch of Japanese animators, the answer is simple: it doesn’t.
COMICS
IndieWire

‘Star Wars: Visions’: How the Anime Anthology Expands the Franchise by Returning to its Japanese Roots

“Star Wars: Visions,” the new nine-part anime anthology on Disney+, returns the franchise to its Japanese roots even more directly than “The Mandalorian” to expand the universe. What’s exciting is how the seven anime studios (Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio, Studio Colorido, Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production I.G) filter the franchise so comfortably through the prism of Japanese culture. That’s because George Lucas’ original vision for “Star Wars” was an imaginative fusion of Japanese cinema and sci-fi space opera. “‘Star Wars’ has been so influenced by Japanese culture from Kurosawa films [‘The Hidden Fortress’] to jidaigeki [period samurai] films [from...
COMICS
Polygon

Finding the Star Wars connections in Star Wars: Visions

For the new Disney Plus anthology series Star Wars: Visions, Lucasfilm invited seven Japanese anime studios to bring their talents to its far-off galaxy, resulting in nine distinct and exciting original shorts. Rather than repurposing characters and situations from the massive back catalog of Star Wars lore, Visions features only a few familiar faces and locations and consists of fresh, self-contained stories that are not bound to the strict rules of continuity.
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Star Jordan Fisher on Voicing His Jedi Padawan Character

Star Wars: Visions star Jordan Fisher wears many hats already, but he can now add Jedi Padawan to his growing list of roles and accomplishments. From Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway to Dancing with the Stars and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, chances are you’ve seen the talented multihyphenate at one point or another, but he can currently be heard (and seen) as Dan on Visions, which fuses Star Wars and anime. Once he got the role, Fisher was pleased to see that his Padawan character resembled him, which is a rare occurrence for...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy