NFL

Antonio Brown placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrown will need to record two negative tests, 24 hours apart, to be eligible to play in Week 3 against the Rams. One of Tyler Johnson or Scotty Miller could see a big uptick in targets should Brown not get cleared in time.

Antonio Brown
