The first set of Champions League games have wrapped up with 16 goals across the eight games. In the night's most prestigious matchup Bayern Munich emerged comfortable victors from the Camp Nou where goals from Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski, twice, did not adequately reflect the comfortable nature of their 3-0 win over Barcelona. Reigning champions Chelsea were made to work hard for their 1-0 win over Zenit Saint Petersburg but Romelu Lukaku delivered when they needed him most.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO