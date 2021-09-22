CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers' Patrick Willis, Bryant Young among Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

By David Bonilla
49erswebzone
49erswebzone
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's shocking to fans that San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis is still waiting to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Defensive tackle Bryant Young is still waiting too. Both Bay Area icons were among the list of 122 modern-era nominees eligible for the Class of 2022.

