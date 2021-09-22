This Tory Lanez Tweet Has Megan Thee Stallion Fans Talking

"As soon as you start putting on my collection from Revlon, that's how you know you just automatically activated your hot girl shit," Megan Thee Stallion explains over Zoom. "When you wear this makeup and when you’re getting beat, just know you're activating it." The rapper, sporting her signature cut crease and the gold shade Heat Wave from her palette, could have a second career as an inspirational makeup artist. Just in time for fall, she wants us to not forget the hot girl summer mentality, which, despite its seasonal name, can last all year long with a few minor tweaks, she says. Plus, she lets us in on where she gets her beauty inspiration from, how to perfect the cut crease, and the essentials for Hot Girl Fall.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO