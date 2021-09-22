USTA Eastern Awards Nominations Open

On Tuesday, the USTA announced that the Tennis Center of Camden is one of 25 winners in the USTA’s Annual Outstanding Facility Awards program, which recognizes excellence in the construction and/or renovation of tennis facilities throughout the country. The Tennis Center of Camden is a large and well-maintained facility boasting 14 regulation tennis courts, two stadium tennis courts, and 12 pickleball courts all of which are lighted. Its central location in Camden’s downtown district makes it easily accessible for everyone in the community. With numerous courts and high quality facilities, they are able to host many tournaments and a wide variety of clinics and social-play events.

TENNIS ・ 12 DAYS AGO