USTA Eastern Awards Nominations Open
The annual USTA Eastern Awards Ceremony are set to be held in January as part of the Section’s annual conference, and nominations for this year’s awards are now open. With its annual awards, USTA Eastern honors those who have made remarkable contributions toward growing and promoting tennis at the grassroots level. Recipients are typically recognized in January during a ceremonial dinner at the Eastern Tennis Conference.longislandtennismagazine.com
