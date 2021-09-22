CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USTA Eastern Awards Nominations Open

Cover picture for the articleThe annual USTA Eastern Awards Ceremony are set to be held in January as part of the Section’s annual conference, and nominations for this year’s awards are now open. With its annual awards, USTA Eastern honors those who have made remarkable contributions toward growing and promoting tennis at the grassroots level. Recipients are typically recognized in January during a ceremonial dinner at the Eastern Tennis Conference.

Tennis Center of Camden Receives USTA Award

On Tuesday, the USTA announced that the Tennis Center of Camden is one of 25 winners in the USTA’s Annual Outstanding Facility Awards program, which recognizes excellence in the construction and/or renovation of tennis facilities throughout the country. The Tennis Center of Camden is a large and well-maintained facility boasting 14 regulation tennis courts, two stadium tennis courts, and 12 pickleball courts all of which are lighted. Its central location in Camden’s downtown district makes it easily accessible for everyone in the community. With numerous courts and high quality facilities, they are able to host many tournaments and a wide variety of clinics and social-play events.
