Are you truly debonair if you have a Rolex to flaunt, a supercar to drive, and a run-of-the-mill phone case for your newest iPhone 13 Pro Max to water down all your efforts? That is precisely why brands like Caviar exist, to make even the most ordinary objects, case in point, a phone case seem like you own something truly spectacular, which in reality you do! Caviar is no stranger to dishing out uber-expensive phone cases that cost multiple times more than the device itself, but for the newest iPhone 13, the brand has outdone itself. Various Rolex watch models inspire the latest collection of luxury cases for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models. There are five variations available that will make the choice tougher compared to choosing between the latest iPhone 13 versions.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO