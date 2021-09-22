The Iconic Home: 13 Black Designers You Need to Know
Buy now for unlimited access and all of the benefits that only members get to experience. In just a few days, Architectural Digest and the Black Interior Designers Network (BIDN) will be opening the virtual doors of The Iconic Home, the online showhouse dedicated to leading Black designers. This fall, the project imagines a sustainable family home in upstate New York designed by Elizabeth Graziolo, the founder of Yellow House Architects, rendered in realistic detail by the expert visualization team at The Boundary. The home will be presented in partnership with Method® and will be filled with product innovations from Arhaus, Beautyrest, Crate & Kids, Garage Living®, Heat & Glo, Kohler, and Rémy Martin.www.architecturaldigest.com
Comments / 0