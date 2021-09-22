CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Iconic Home: 13 Black Designers You Need to Know

By Lila Allen
Buy now for unlimited access and all of the benefits that only members get to experience. In just a few days, Architectural Digest and the Black Interior Designers Network (BIDN) will be opening the virtual doors of The Iconic Home, the online showhouse dedicated to leading Black designers. This fall, the project imagines a sustainable family home in upstate New York designed by Elizabeth Graziolo, the founder of Yellow House Architects, rendered in realistic detail by the expert visualization team at The Boundary. The home will be presented in partnership with Method® and will be filled with product innovations from Arhaus, Beautyrest, Crate & Kids, Garage Living®, Heat & Glo, Kohler, and Rémy Martin.

Architectural Digest

So You Want to Paint Your House Black?

Painting the exterior of your house black may seem pretty dramatic—and it is—but black is actually a neutral, and a hardworking one. “If your house is lacking in architecture or character, black can make it more interesting,” says interior designer and HGTV host Brian Patrick Flynn. “If it’s rich in detail, black will bring those details out.” As L.A.- and Miami-based designer Travis London—who is set to release his own paint line—puts it, a black exterior can bring new life to an old house. That’s one reason Bay Area designer Nicole Hollis took her 1870s San Francisco Italianate house from beige to black, and Miley Cyrus chose black for her 1950s clapboard Southern California home. But you needn’t be a professional (or a pop star) to pull it off. We asked a few experts what to think about before going to the dark side.
