The Iconic Home: 13 Black Designers You Need to Know

You might expect Elon Musk to own numerous mansions, but in reality, he tweeted that he wants to “own no house” last May, and is largely sticking to that sentiment. He’s currently living in a $50,000, 375 square foot prefab home on the SpaceX launch site in Texas, which he rents, but he still owns one last last luxurious spot—a 47 acre property in Hillsborough, California. Musk put the estate up for sale in June, stating on Twitter that he “needs [it] to go to a large family,” and opting to list it without an agent, instead instructing potential buyers to get in contact with him directly. Just three months after that initial announcement, however, he’s apparently decided he’s not ready to let go of the spot yet—according to the New York Post, he’s pulled it from the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO