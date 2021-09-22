CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Householter leads 2021 girls golf team to competitive advantage in high school meets

kiowacountysignal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the fact that the majority of Coach Erika Householter's girls golf team at Pratt High School didn't even had their own clubs prior to this 2021 fall season, her Greenbacks are shooting low scores on the greens. With three competitions already behind them, the girls team, led by sophomore Averi Blasi, has either won or been in the top three on the winner's list each time.

www.kiowacountysignal.com

