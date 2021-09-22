The Packers’ Tight End Depth Is Paying Off

The Green Bay Packers are now down two tight ends after as many games this season. Luckily for them, they have enough depth to survive this exact scenario. Jace Sternberger was heading into his third season in Green Bay. He was a third-round pick in 2019 and missed the first two games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He was open about it on social media, saying he made a mistake with prescription drugs and alcohol. The team will try to keep the 25-year-old tight end around, but that might not be possible.