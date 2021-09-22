Flash Flood Watch issued for Baltimore area through Thursday afternoon

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Baltimore area.

The watch covers much of central Maryland and will be in effect from Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.

Forecasters say multiple rounds of showers and scattered thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain are expected through Thursday afternoon.

The most widespread heavy rain will most like occur late Wednesday night through early Thursday afternoon.

Average rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected, with localized higher amounts of up to 4 inches possible . Heavy rain falling over increasingly saturated ground may result in flash flooding.

Residents should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

