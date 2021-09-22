NBA 2K22 Releases Patch Notes for New PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Update

NBA 2K22 just brought out some new patch updates for next-gen and current-gen players. Digital hoopers looking forward to tweaks to online stability have a reason to celebrate. 2K Games is helping all you City and Rec players out in a huge way with Patch 1.5. One of the first things the new notes explain is how this will increase stability in game modes across the entire game. As an added bonus, Pro-Am, W, Rec, and City players will hopefully have a lot of their disconnection problems solved by the latest push. Also getting a helping hand are users having trouble getting their MyCareer save data to load in the City. (With how crucial MyCareer and MyPlayer have become to the overall 2K experience, this had to be addressed.) There have been some framerate improvements and loading times have decreased.