Lawrenceburg, IN

Racing the Tiger

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMia Davis, 14, in front, of Lawrenceburg, and Amy Thornton, 48, of Greendale, approach the finish line of the first Run For A Tiger 5K Run that benefits the Lawrenceburg High School soccer programs at Greendale Park. Brayden Ryan, 20, of Batesville, was the winner. LHS girls soccer senior Ella McAndrew, 17, of Greendale, was the top women’s 5K Run finisher, placing 10th overall in a time of 22:55. Lawrenceburg veteran race walker Tom Widener was on hand again to take top honors in the Run For A Tiger 5K Walk, hitting the finish line in 38:57. Photo by Sandy Mahoney.

#Race#Tiger#Girls Soccer#Lawrenceburg High School
