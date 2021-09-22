CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pratt, KS

News briefs: Free COVID testing, animal help and fun events highlighted for Pratt

kiowacountysignal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree COVID-19 testing provided in Pratt on Wednesday, September 29. The Pilot International Club of Pratt is sponsoring free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, September 29 in Pratt. Come to Pratt Community Center (619 N. Main) from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. to sign in for BinaxNow OTC Home Test Kits or PCR Saliva patient-administered tests. Approved by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

www.kiowacountysignal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pratt, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Pets & Animals
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Pratt, KS
Government
NBC News

House to debate, vote on infrastructure package this week, Pelosi says

Debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill will begin in the House on Monday and go to the floor for a vote three days later, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday. In a letter to House Democrats, Pelosi said the vote will come on the same day the nation’s surface transportation act — which authorizes spending on highways, bridges and other infrastructure projects — expires.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Volunteers#Pratt Community Center#Pahs#Nicolay Haas Llc#Green Sports Complex#Phs#The Pratt Larned
The Associated Press

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ opens 2nd to ‘Shang-Chi’ at box office

“Dear Evan Hansen” may have been a hit on Broadway, but the filmed adaptation of the Tony-winning show is off to a slow start at the box office in its first weekend in theaters. The Universal musical that’s playing exclusively in theaters grossed an estimated $7.5 million from 3,364 locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy