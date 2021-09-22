CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend TV: ‘The Simpsons’ open 33rd season with a musical

By NEAL JUSTIN AND CHRIS HEWITT
Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Everyone's favorite Springfield family has broken into song many times over the past three decades, but there's never been an all-musical episode. That changes with this season premiere in which the gang revamps a stage production that has more than a little in common with "Rent." The numbers, penned by the same team that contributed to "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," aren't particularly catchy, but it's fun to watch Homer get pumped up about something other than chocolate doughnuts. 8 p.m. ET Sunday, Fox.

THE SIMPSONS Season 32 is Coming To Disney+ Soon!

Disney+ announced that The Simpsons season 32 will be available to stream September 29. That will make just over 700 episodes of The Simpsons that you can enjoy on the streaming service in addition to the movie and shorts “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki” and “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens From Its Nap”.
Live music at Mixers this weekend

The Tina Kelly Band returns at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. The Tina Kelly Band plays country music that rocks, covering the greatest hits from artists such as Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Martina McBride and Gretchen Wilson. And on Saturday, Sept. 18, Stronghold, a hard rock, heavy metal band from Lewiston, with special guest Burning Time, takes the stage at 8 p.m. Stronghold is Dylan (vocals), Dennis (lead guitar), Keith “Caveman” (guitar), Ron (bass), and Ricky (drums). And … it’s Caveman’s birthday! There is no cover charge for both nights and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.
Music Midtown, Imagine Music Festival on tap this weekend

It’s a big weekend if you’re the festival goin’ type. Music Midtown returns to Piedmont Park this Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 18-19) with an onslaught of pop and rap megastars and artists of varying degrees of stardom, including Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, 21 Savage, Jonas Brothers, Megan Thee Stallion, and Black Pumas. All told, the weekend music festival will bring 30 acts to perform on four stages throughout the park.
TV: Apple TV+ establishes ‘Foundation,’ Tony Awards, ‘Simpsons’ is 33!

Jared Harris (“Mad Men”) stars as a prognosticating mathematician in the complex world of the new series “Foundation,” in which humans live scattered on planets throughout the galaxy — all ruled by the Galactic Empire. This series, an adaptation of the Isaac Asimov sci-fi book series, debuts Friday, Sept. 24, on Apple TV+.
Weekend preview: Live music, open mic, drag show and more

Price: $26.50-$65 What: Relax in a free yoga class surrounded by artwork. Where: The Georgia Museum of Art; virtual option via Zoom. What: Hear from undiscovered acts in an open mic competition with food and drink. Where: Southern Culture Fish & Grits. When: 8 p.m. Price: $5. Friday, Sept. 17.
Watch Kristen Bell sing as Marge in the Simpsons musical premiere

The Simpsons is ringing in the new season with the sound of music — as well as a Bell. The forever-running Fox animated comedy will offer up its season 33 premiere in the form of a musical episode on Sunday at 8 p.m ET/PT. And in an added level of musical intrigue, "The Star of the Backstage" — which boasts a trove of original songs — features Kristen Bell as... Marge? Well, sort of. The Good Place star will be heard every time Marge sings.
This Week in TV: ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Midnight Mass,’ ‘Great British Baking Show’

The rollout of the 2021-22 TV season continues in the coming week, with the two longest-running shows on network TV — The Simpsons and Law & Order: SVU — both opening new seasons. The creator of Netflix’s Haunting series has a new show on the streamer, and on the opposite end of the creepy/comfy spectrum, a new season of The Great British Baking Show begins. The long-delayed Tony Awards also get a slot, albeit (mostly) in a new home.
The Lowell Chamber Orchestra opens their third season with cosmic music, premieres

LOWELL, Mass., Sept. 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Lowell Chamber Orchestra opens its third season this Saturday, September 25, with music inspired by the cosmos. The three works by Anna Clyne, Micah Roberts, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, all allude to a cosmic object. The program starts with “Hypernovae,” written...
'The Simpsons' Producers on Their Musical Season 33 Premiere and 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Reunion

When former “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” writer Elisabeth Kiernan Averick joined the staff of “The Simpsons” a few years ago, she knew eventually she’d be called upon to write a musical episode. That episode is Sunday’s Season 33 premiere, “Star of the Backstage,” in which Marge stages a revival of her high school musical, “Y2K: The Millennium Bug.”
Watch: Marge Simpson Becomes Both The Subject And Star Of Two Different Music Videos

Entertainment Weekly has an exclusive clip for Sunday Night’s episode of The Simpsons that features Kristen Bell singing for Marge Simpson in the upcoming Broadway-inspired “The Star of the Backstage”. In the episode, a musical comes to life in Springfield as Marge stages a revival of her beloved high school show — but her wonderful memories are threatened by the return of a rival from the past.
‘The Simpsons’: When Is The Season 33 Release Date?

It’s hard to imagine at this point that there is someone in the world who hasn’t heard about The Simpsons. The Fox animated series has been running for 32 seasons now and there doesn’t seem to be any signs of stopping. Over the years, the program has built up an...
Flashback To Y2K Enlivens Start of 'Simpsons' Season No. 33

The season premiere of “The Simpsons” this coming Sunday night on Fox rates inclusion in the TV Blog by virtue of the show’s longevity. The new season will be “The Simpsons’ ” 33rd, a remarkable achievement in television and, come to think of it, in any other endeavor too. It...
Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Season 33 premiere spoilers

Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Are you going to have a chance to see the animated comedy back with season 33?. We know that it’s been a long hiatus for this and many other standard fall TV shows. Luckily, we’re pleased to report today that The Simpsons is back on the air! There is a new episode coming entitled “The Star of the Backstage” and there’s a lot of good stuff still to come here. This is an installment that will be personal to Marge in so many ways — it’s a huge part of her past! However, sometimes revisiting the past doesn’t go quite like anyone expects and this could be a huge part of the story that you see here.
The Simpsons Season 33 Episode 1 Review: The Star of the Backstage

This The Simpsons review contains spoilers. Why don’t we do the show right here, Mickey Rooney or Judy Garland might ask in a Hollywood Golden Age movie about barnstorming local theater. Sadly, The Simpsons’ “The Star of the Backstage” can’t go Rent-free. The techies, theater-geeks, and all the animators pull out almost all the stops for the season 33 premiere, but offer a mixed bag, even when it takes a Wicked turn.
Civic Music opens season with tribute to Electric Light Orchestra

The world is filled with rock and roll tribute bands, and some of them are almost as good as the original group. Burlington Civic Music launches its new season Wednesday with one of the best tribute groups when EVIL WOMAN — The American ELO performs at Memorial Auditorium. Formerly known...
Opera and Music Theater opens season with ‘Children of Eden’

Oklahoma City University kicks off its 70th season of opera and music theater Oct. 1-3 with a cast of 43 presenting “Children of Eden” to in-person and livestream audiences. Inspired by the Book of Genesis, the 1991 musical from Tony Award winners Stephen Schwartz and John Caird explores the themes...
