Weekend TV: ‘The Simpsons’ open 33rd season with a musical

Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Are you going to have a chance to see the animated comedy back with season 33?. We know that it’s been a long hiatus for this and many other standard fall TV shows. Luckily, we’re pleased to report today that The Simpsons is back on the air! There is a new episode coming entitled “The Star of the Backstage” and there’s a lot of good stuff still to come here. This is an installment that will be personal to Marge in so many ways — it’s a huge part of her past! However, sometimes revisiting the past doesn’t go quite like anyone expects and this could be a huge part of the story that you see here.

TV SERIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO