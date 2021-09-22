CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Why Christian Pulisic Remains Absent From Chelsea’s Squad to Face Aston Villa

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Christian Pulisic is absent from Chelsea's squad to face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday afternoon and here's why.

The USMNT captain has not featured since the international break, where he picked up a knock.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed that he was hoping to have the forward available for the visit of Aston Villa but the 22-year-old is not in the squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15teJC_0c4foMmZ00
Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Tuchel expected the American to miss 10 days which would have seen him in contention to face Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge, but the match appears to have come too early for the player.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"The game against Aston Villa is maybe too close, I hope I am wrong," said Tuchel. This is my impression with him not in training so far. Let's see tomorrow.

"Maybe he had a good progression today. Maybe it is possible. It would be super nice to have him but it is doubtful."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T4RMS_0c4foMmZ00
Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

However, Tuchel was not asked about the American in the build up to the Carabao Cup clash and avoided questions regarding the winger in his press conference.

It remains to be seen as to whether Pulisic will be available to face Manchester City as Chelsea face the Champions on Saturday but Tuchel will be hoping to have the star back and ready for action in time for the top of the table clash.

Timo Werrner on Chelsea's Carabao Cup Victory Over Aston Villa

Chelsea goalscorer Timo Werner has opened up on the Blues' Carabao Cup third round win against Aston Villa. The victory sees Thomas Tuchel's side progress to the next round, where they will face Southampton. Werner netted the opener with a header from close range nine minutes into the second half after Reece James whipped in a pin-point cross from the right-hand side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Timo Werner explains why he didn’t take a penalty in Chelsea’s shootout win over Aston Villa

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has explained why he decided against taking a penalty during his side’s shootout victory over Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.The 25-year-old German scored his first goal of the season on Wednesday evening as Thomas Tuchel’s team drew 1-1, forcing the tie to be decided by spot kicks.And while Chelsea won the shootout 4-3, Werner still felt it necessary after the game to address his decision not to take a penalty.Speaking to the Chelsea Fifth Stand App, he said: “First of all, I had pain in my calf and couldn’t go out. When you have fit...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Tuchel delighted makeshift Chelsea side overcame Aston Villa

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was very happy with his side after they scraped through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. The Blues were made to work hard to progress in the competition after they could only manage a 1-1 draw in normal time against Aston Villa. The two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
