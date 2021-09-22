CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
28 surprising things you probably didn't know about 'Survivor'

By Marilyn La Jeunesse,Crystal Wall
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

"Survivor" has been on the air for over 20 years.

CBS Photo Archive / Contributor / Getty

  • The 41st season of CBS' hit reality-competition series "Survivor" airs on September 22.
  • All of the competitors are paid for their time on the show, even if they don't win.
  • Players have to wear the same pair of underwear for up to 39 days, with a few exceptions.
Teams get a chance to discuss challenges before they compete in them.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBZLy_0c4foLtq00
"Survivor: Samoa" players competing in a challenge.

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Although "Survivor" is technically a reality TV show, there's a lot you don't see when the cameras stop rolling.

According to Today , after host and producer Jeff Probst tells the tribes about the daily challenge, he and challenge creator John Kirhoffer walk through the obstacles with each tribe, giving them the opportunity to strategize beforehand.

Players meet well before the filming starts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fJBKN_0c4foLtq00
Benjamin "Coach" Wade and Oscar "Ozzy" on "Survivor: South Pacific."

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Although it seems like the players meet when the cameras start rolling, that isn't the case.

Former competitor Oscar "Ozzy" Lusth said in a TikTok that players take the same plane together to the filming location but aren't allowed to speak to each other. Despite this rule, he said a lot of "much nonverbal communication happens."

"The game starts when you arrive at the airport," Lusth said. "As weird as that sounds, you pick up a lot of social cues from how people move through crowded spaces together."

The competitors then proceed to spend a week together on the island while preparing for the game and doing press but still aren't allowed to talk to their fellow castaways.

Many competitors get laser hair removal before the game.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNWTN_0c4foLtq00
Kellee Kim, Lauren-Ashley Beck, and Noura Salman on "Survivor: Island of the Idols."

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

"Survivor: Island of the Idols" competitor Lauren-Ashley Beck told Insider in 2021 that she found out many of her fellow castaways had gotten laser-hair removal when talking about how to prepare for the upcoming "loved ones" visit.

"Apparently everyone on my season got laser hair removal, but I did not," Beck said. "I had a mini jungle in my armpits. As well as other places."

Several couples have met on the show.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3boqBI_0c4foLtq00
Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano and Amber Brkich got engaged during the "Survivor: All-Stars" finale.

Scott Gries/Getty

In its multi-season history, "Survivor" has seen its fair share of couples , including Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano and Amber Brkich, who fell in love on "Survivor: All-Stars."

The two ended up going head-to-head for the $1 million prize, with Amber winning it all. They later married and have since had four children.

They are also the only "Survivor" couple to have each won individual titles as "Sole Survivor."

There's an entire "dream team" that tests out the show's challenges.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DYnYX_0c4foLtq00
The cast of "Survivor: Island of the Idols."

CBS Photo Archive / Contributor / Getty

The "dream team" is a group of people who test out the challenges before players compete in them.

In a behind-the-scenes CBS video, Probst said this group of 16 to 20 people also helps build and paint the challenges.

The waters can really have sharks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41kufc_0c4foLtq00
Players carrying a raft on "Survivor: Island of the Idols."

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

"Survivor: Island of the Idols" player Elaine Stott told Insider in 2021 that she had a close call with a shark while competing.

"I wish the audience could see the scenes off-camera," she said. "I was almost bit in the face by a shark."

Beck said she was also on the beach that day and remembers fellow player Aaron Meredith running away while screaming about a shark, leaving Stott "to get eaten alive."

Players are prohibited from going into the ocean after dark.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nm3gT_0c4foLtq00
The ocean can be dangerous at night.

CBS/Getty

Beck told Insider that even though the ocean is the "best place to go to the bathroom," players aren't allowed to go down to it in the evening.

"At night when you wake up, you're not allowed to go to the bathroom in the ocean at night because they don't want you to die," she said. "... If you try, they literally will be like, 'You cannot go.'"

There are supplies like sunscreen and bug spray in an off-camera medical box.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ZONg_0c4foLtq00
Tom Laidlaw and Elaine Stott on "Survivor: Island of the Idols."

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Stott told Insider in 2021 that in addition to having access to supplies like sunscreen, bug spray, and vitamins in a medical box in the woods, competitors also submit a personal bag of items, such as tampons and contact lenses.

"If you needed any of that stuff, you could just go to the med box," Stott said. "They only allow one person at a time to go so you're not congregating back there."

Beck added that the cameras stop rolling when competitors go to the med box "because they want to keep the illusion that it's a reality show."

Competitors have spanned age groups.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qDTJ9_0c4foLtq00
Will Wahl on "Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X."

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

The youngest player on the show was Will Wahl, who was 18 years old when he appeared on "Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X."

Meanwhile, the oldest competitor to ever appear on the show was former Navy SEAL Rudy Boesch, who appeared on the first and eighth seasons at ages 72 and 75, respectively.

There are winners of all ages as well.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fcFYm_0c4foLtq00
Susie Smith and Bob Crowley at the "Survivor: Gabon" reunion and finale.

Frederick M. Brown/Stringer/Getty Images

The youngest person to ever win was Jud "Fabio" Birza, who won "Survivor: Nicaragua" at 21 years old.

On the flip side, the oldest person was Bob Crowley, who was 57 years old when he brought home the cash prize after "Survivor: Gabon."

Players aren't supposed to talk to the camera crew.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qT6sq_0c4foLtq00
Lauren-Ashley Beck and Karishma Patel on "Survivor: Island of the Idols."

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Beck told Insider that players are told not to talk to the camera crew since "it would be an interference with the game."

However, the cameras are just about always rolling , so it's difficult not to have any interactions.

"I was on the island for 38 days," Beck said. "So you pick up on energies, and they laugh at the things that you said."

Sometimes scenes are reenacted for the camera.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vgp5D_0c4foLtq00
Players walking to tribal council on "Survivor: Island of the Idols."

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Executive producer Mark Burnett has said that players have reenacted certain scenes on "Survivor" to get a better shot, per ABC. The show has even been known to use body doubles for this same reason.

"Survivor: Island of the Idols" player Karishma Patel specifically told Insider that players have to film the walk to tribal council several times to get the right camera shots.

"They do that shot about three times," she said. "We have to rewind and do it again from different angles."

Tribal council actually lasts much longer than it appears.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VDN8n_0c4foLtq00
Tribal council on "Survivor: Island of the Idols."

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Even though the event only takes up about 10 minutes of each episode, tribal council actually lasts a lot longer.

"Jeff asks the same question to multiple people and then they pick which answer they like or which answer works and they go with that one," Patel told Insider. "So for us, there is a lot of repetition at tribal."

She added that "there's so much good stuff" from council viewers don't get to see .

Over a dozen people have quit the show.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UaLx2_0c4foLtq00
Jeff Probst snuffing Sandra Diaz-Twine's torch on "Survivor: Winners at War."

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

So far, 13 people have quit the show . Most recently, Sandra Diaz-Twine dropped out of "Survivor: Winners at War."

In 2015, Probst told Entertainment Weekly that he doesn't "see a spot on the jury for quitters."

"My feelings have evolved over the years and I now think that you have to earn the right to vote and the people who make it to the end deserve a jury of people who are of like minds when it comes to finishing what you started," he said.

Several players have gone back home with life-threatening infections.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dCv16_0c4foLtq00
Karishma Patel on "Survivor: Island of the Idols."

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Players are expected to wear the same pair of underwear for up to 39 days, which can have serious consequences for their health .

Patel told Insider she contracted a UTI while on the island that she described as "a constant, 24-hour pain" that she "couldn't shake no matter what." Although she got antibiotics from the crew, the infection had gotten more serious.

"I came home and I was in the hospital," Patel said. "It was really, really, really bad to get it taken care of because I still had traces of that infection in me and it [had spread] to my bladder."

Boehlke also told Insider that she got a painful UTI while playing that later left her "in the hospital for a week with a very severe kidney infection."

Only two competitors have won the game twice.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDQPo_0c4foLtq00
Tony Vlachos on "Survivor: Winners at War."

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Only two people have won "Survivor" twice — Diaz-Twine and Tony Vlachos.

Vlachos won "Survivor: Winners at War," the show's 40th season featuring an entire cast of past champs.

Everyone who competes gets a paycheck, but the amount varies depending on how long you're in the game.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w3TVl_0c4foLtq00
The second-place player gets $100,000.

CBS/Getty

Everyone gets a certain amount of compensation, with the people who last the longest getting the most money.

According to Today , the second-place player gets $100,000 and the person who comes in third receives $85,000.

If someone goes home without playing their hidden immunity idol, they get to keep it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31k83O_0c4foLtq00
Jeff Probst holding a hidden immunity idol.

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Three-time competitor Andrea Boehlke was voted out without playing her hidden immunity idol — an item that nullifies votes cast against the player — on "Survivor: Caramoan," and she told Insider in 2021 that she got to keep it.

"The CBS producers did borrow it for a season called 'Ghost Island' where it was brought back into the game, but they returned it to me after the season was over," Boehlke said.

However, she added that she lost it on her way home from a "Survivor" viewing party.

Players don't have total say over what they wear on the show.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cuUtp_0c4foLtq00
Elaine Stott on "Survivor: Island of the Idols."

Photo by CBS via Getty Images

"Survivor" competitors come to the island with one outfit that needs to last them up to 39 days, but they don't get to wear whatever they want.

Stott told Insider that they "don't want everyone to have the same kind of outfit," but she was surprised when the wardrobe department picked out "shorter panties than I would ever wear."

Even though she originally fought back on the decision, she ended up making a deal with the crew, saying, "Listen, I'll do whatever you want me to do, I don't care. Just, I have to take my hat."

The production team keeps an identical set of each outfit just in case.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NquTG_0c4foLtq00
Ciera Eastin and Malcolm Freberg on "Survivor: Game Changers."

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

According to Patel, the production crew has an identical duplicate of each outfit "in case something happens to the clothes that you're wearing."

"They can't put that on TV, but they'll exchange it," Patel told Insider. "I won't mention who, but there were several people in our cast who got replacement clothes swapped out."

Three-time player Malcolm Freberg also told Insider in 2021 that he was lost his flip-flip during "Survivor: Philippines" and was given a replacement.

Sometimes players can also request a new pair of underwear.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01L23m_0c4foLtq00
The cast of "Survivor: Winners at War."

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Stott said told Insider that she had lost so much weight while competing that her underwear didn't fit anymore, so she requested a new pair.

"My a-- was hanging out, and I see the family-visit challenge coming up, and I was like, 'I have got to get new britches, you know?'" Stott said.

Janet Carbin, who competed on the same season as Stott, told Insider in 2021 that she also got replacement underwear since the pair she was wearing had too many holes "for TV."

In recent seasons, "Survivor" players haven't been allowed to bring swimsuits.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TIpUt_0c4foLtq00
Players were last shown in swimsuits on "Survivor: Ghost Island."

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Patel said that, unlike in many seasons past, she and her fellow players weren't permitted to bring swimsuits for "Island of the Idols."

"Whatever you're wearing is all we had. It was miserable," Patel said. "We were talking about it amongst each other, and we think that there was a push towards making us look more like we were shipwrecked."

According to Meghan Cook's reporting for Insider , the last time players were shown in swimsuits was on the show's 36th season, "Survivor: Ghost Island."

One "Survivor" player has achieved some pretty impressive records.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m4PCj_0c4foLtq00
Oscar "Ozzy" Lusth on "Survivor: South Pacific."

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

"Survivor" legend Lusth has a few records to his name.

He is one of few people to have played "Survivor" four times and he is the only competitor to have been voted off three times in a single game .

Until recently, he'd spent the most time as a competitor on the show with 128 days total .

Some of the players on the show are models and actors.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wppm4_0c4foLtq00
The cast of "Survivor: Samoa."

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Casting director Lynne Spillman told Today in 2008 that the show frequently casts models and actors as competitors on "Survivor."

Although they still go through the rigorous casting process , these recruits are sometimes chosen due to a lack of qualified applicants in a given year.

Only a few players have had "perfect games."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FWglS_0c4foLtq00
Denise Stapley on "Survivor: Winners at War."

CBS Photo Archives/Getty Images

Only one person in "Survivor" history has attended and survived every tribal council in a given game, season-25 winner Denise Stapley .

Also, both season-18 champ J.T. Thomas and season-26 winner John Cochran have played "perfect games," meaning they unanimously won the final tribal councils and didn't have anyone vote against them throughout the entire competition.

Some players stay in "game mode" at Ponderosa, the luxurious resort where jury members await the final tribal council.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IOiWK_0c4foLtq00
Davie Rickenbacker on "Survivor: David vs. Goliath."

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Even though jury members aren't eligible for the $1 million prize, they do have a say in who wins it during the final tribal council.

So "Survivor: David vs. Goliath" player Davie Rickenbacker said he stayed in "game mode" at Ponderosa to help his last ally in the game, Nick Wilson.

"I was still playing the game for him," Rickenbacker told Insider in 2021 . "I was going up to Goliaths you know, trying to balance for him so that they would get his vote at the end."

He even opted to room with a Goliath tribe member to sway his vote, and in the end, Wilson won the season.

Players have said that CBS provides therapy after the competition.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QoRR5_0c4foLtq00
The cast of "Survivor: Winners at War."

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Boehlke told Insider that she was only given four sessions of therapy and would "encourage the show to provide more" since "seeing the edit and the reaction to your edit has really affected people."

However, Rickenbacker, who competed on a more recent season, said he was given better mental-health resources .

"They do have a psychiatrist for us to talk to within that first year whenever we want to talk to them," Rickenbacker told Insider. "And the therapist that they had for us, she's just amazing."

"Survivor" was almost hosted by a different familiar face.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mgwpt_0c4foLtq00
Jeff Probst has hosted "Survivor" for over 20 years.

Kevin Winter/Getty

In a 2013 interview with Archive of American Television, Probst said he faced off against "The Amazing Race" host Phil Keoghan for his spot on "Survivor."

Community Policy