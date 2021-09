A childless couple from Virginia was left heartbroken after they were forced to return their adopted daughter to her biological parents because they changed their minds. Chris and Sarah Howell have been having a hard time conceiving a baby, so they turned to adoption to fulfill their dreams of having a family. Sarah relayed that they were thrilled to be matched with a newborn and enjoyed their new baby for five days when an unexpected call broke her heart.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 18 DAYS AGO