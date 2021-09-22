Democrats Are at War Over Joe Biden’s Agenda. Here’s One Big Idea That Could Save It.
Democrats are trying to solve a public policy riddle with stakes that couldn’t be higher. The party’s $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill is the last best chance for America to tackle the world’s rapidly escalating climate crisis. But moderates, led by Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, whose votes could single-handedly tank the legislation, have demanded deep cuts to the package’s price tag that would make it nearly impossible to spend enough tackling global warming while also addressing the party’s other priorities, such as child care and health care. Their position has enraged progressives, particularly young leftists like Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez who see climate as their top priority. If recent murmurings from Capitol Hill are to be believed, the conflict is at this point threatening to sink Biden’s whole domestic agenda.slate.com
Comments / 0