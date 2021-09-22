CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Democrats Are at War Over Joe Biden’s Agenda. Here’s One Big Idea That Could Save It.

By Alex Yablon
Slate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats are trying to solve a public policy riddle with stakes that couldn’t be higher. The party’s $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill is the last best chance for America to tackle the world’s rapidly escalating climate crisis. But moderates, led by Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, whose votes could single-handedly tank the legislation, have demanded deep cuts to the package’s price tag that would make it nearly impossible to spend enough tackling global warming while also addressing the party’s other priorities, such as child care and health care. Their position has enraged progressives, particularly young leftists like Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez who see climate as their top priority. If recent murmurings from Capitol Hill are to be believed, the conflict is at this point threatening to sink Biden’s whole domestic agenda.

slate.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

What's the Price of Biden’s Plan? Democrats Drive for Zero

WASHINGTON (AP) — What will it cost to enact President Joe Biden’s massive expansion of social programs?. Congress has authorized spending up to $3.5 trillion over a decade, but Biden is prodding Democrats to fully cover the cost of the legislation — by raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy, negotiating the price of prescription drugs and dialing up other sources of federal revenue such as increased IRS funding.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Mother Jones

Democrats Are Living in Different Realities When It Comes to Passing Biden’s Agenda

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. President Joe Biden has bet his legacy on a sweeping economic agenda that now awaits action in the House of Representatives. But on the eve of a key vote in Congress’s lower chamber, Democratic lawmakers from across the ideological spectrum remain as divided as ever on how to get that agenda over the finish line—or what it should look like when it gets there.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Chris Coons
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Maxine Waters
Person
Joe Manchin
Washington Post

Why are moderate Democrats okay with killing Biden’s legislative agenda?

It’s crunchtime for President Biden’s legislative agenda, and yet there’s so much that remains unknown. We don’t know how many Republicans will vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill. We don’t know how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) will steer that bill and the $3.5 trillion social spending package across the finish line. And most important, we don’t really know why moderate Democrats remain open to tanking the whole thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Pelosi hints infrastructure delay as US Congress begins huge week

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed confidence a massive infrastructure bill will pass this week but acknowledged it might not get a Monday vote as planned, with fellow Democrats warning critical work remains to meet the party's deadlines. But Pelosi, despite her confidence that the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that has already cleared the Senate with bipartisan support will pass the House of Representatives "this week," hinted at potential quicksand ahead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

How the US debt limit became 'a hostage that's worth ransoming'

A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time. In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again. The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all. The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Federal Loans#Economy#Capitol Hill#Bank Of The United States#The Federal Reserve#The Federal Land Bank#Export Import Bank#American#Fannie Mae#The Department Of Energy#Republicans#Treasury
The Independent

Biden, Congress face big week for agenda, government funding

It's a consequential week for President Joe Biden s agenda, as Democratic leaders delicately trim back his $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better" package to win over remaining lawmakers and work to quickly pass legislation to avoid a federal shutdown.An expected Monday vote on a related $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package is now postponed until Thursday, amid ongoing negotiations. More immediately, the Senate has a test vote set Monday to keep the government funded and avert a federal debt default before Thursday's fiscal year-end deadline. That package stands to run into a blockade by Republican senators — all but ensuring...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Panel debates Dems' $3.5T bill, crunch time for Biden agenda

Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion, 10-year bill strengthening social safety net and climate programs toward House Budget Committee approval Saturday, while party leaders hunted behind the scenes for compromises to resolve internal divisions and, they hoped, allow the sprawling package's eventual passage by Congress Approval by the Democratic-dominated panel, meeting virtually, was assured. Passage would mark a necessary but minor checking of a procedural box for Democrats by edging it a step closer to debate by the full House. Under budget rules, the committee wasn't even allowed to significantly amend the 2,465-page measure, the product of 13 other House...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The debt limit fight is a scam. The GOP counts on voters not knowing that.

On the Senate floor Monday, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) proclaimed that if the Democratic majority decides, in his rendering, to “go it alone” on a suite of pending budgetary matters, “they will not get Senate Republicans’ help with raising the debt limit,” a ceiling that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned we’ll hit sometime in October. Since 19 Senate Republicans, including McConnell, already voted for a compromise version of President Biden’s infrastructure bill, and since debate on Biden’s larger budget package is an intramural negotiation among Democrats — with Republicans choosing to be on the sidelines by threatening a filibuster — McConnell is signaling that his caucus is content to kneecap a Democratic president with the threat of letting the United States default on its credit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
northwestgeorgianews.com

Pelosi dares Democrats with plan for votes on Biden agenda

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is attempting to line up consequential votes next week on President Joe Biden’s economic agenda, making a high-stakes wager that warring Democratic factions won’t sink the bills if their competing demands aren’t met. At stake is the fate of the most significant investment in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Biden's big bet backfires

President Biden bit off too much, too fast in trying to ram through what would be the largest social expansion in American history, top Democrats privately say. Why it matters: At the time Biden proposed it, he had his mind set on a transformational accomplishment that would put him in the pantheon of FDR and JFK.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Democrats release full text of Biden's $3.5T reconciliation package

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday unveiled the full text of President Biden's $3.5 trillion social spending package. Why it matters: Democrats are racing to finish negotiations and get the bill on the floor as soon as possible so Pelosi can fulfill her promises to both House centrists and progressives about the timing and sequencing of passing the party's dual infrastructure packages.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

