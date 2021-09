Lining up on any given play, Amari Cooper knows he needs to reach a very specific spot on the field at an exact moment in time. That’s practically thing number one in the job description for wide receiver. But the Cowboys superstar also knows that it’s how he gets from Point A to Point B, the little things he does along the way, that will set him apart from everyone else and ultimately determine his success.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO