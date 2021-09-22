Bears rookie QB Justin Fields to make first start vs. Browns

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback and rookie Justin Fields will experience a different type of "homecoming" this weekend.

As ESPN noted, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy confirmed Wednesday that Fields will make his first NFL start Sunday at the Cleveland Browns. Current Chicago QB1 Andy Dalton injured his left knee in this past Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals and is expected to be sidelined through at least Week 3.

Nick Foles is currently in line to serve as Fields' backup in Cleveland.

Nagy added Dalton is "week to week" and on track to resume his role as starting quarterback once he's healthy enough to play. As of Wednesday afternoon, Dalton is not going on injured reserve, a move that would rule him out for a minimum of three games per league rules.

"Andy is still battling through his injury," Nagy explained. "Like I said to you the other day, we're glad that it's not his ACL. We're not expecting him to practice today or to have him available this week, so he'll be week-to-week."

Fields replaced the injured Dalton last Sunday and completed 6-of-13 passes for 60 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception in the win against Cincinnati. The first-year pro also added 31 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Both the Bears and Browns are 1-1 on the season.