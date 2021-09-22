CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears rookie QB Justin Fields to make first start vs. Browns

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CJgRT_0c4fo2DI00
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback and rookie Justin Fields will experience a different type of "homecoming" this weekend.

As ESPN noted, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy confirmed Wednesday that Fields will make his first NFL start Sunday at the Cleveland Browns. Current Chicago QB1 Andy Dalton injured his left knee in this past Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals and is expected to be sidelined through at least Week 3.

Nick Foles is currently in line to serve as Fields' backup in Cleveland.

Nagy added Dalton is "week to week" and on track to resume his role as starting quarterback once he's healthy enough to play. As of Wednesday afternoon, Dalton is not going on injured reserve, a move that would rule him out for a minimum of three games per league rules.

"Andy is still battling through his injury," Nagy explained. "Like I said to you the other day, we're glad that it's not his ACL. We're not expecting him to practice today or to have him available this week, so he'll be week-to-week."

Fields replaced the injured Dalton last Sunday and completed 6-of-13 passes for 60 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception in the win against Cincinnati. The first-year pro also added 31 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Both the Bears and Browns are 1-1 on the season.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Chicago Bears GM Sends Clear Message About Andy Dalton

Earlier this offseason, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy made it clear that veteran quarterback Andy Dalton would be the team’s starter heading into the 2021 season. Nagy kept singing that tune even when rookie quarterback Justin Fields looked like he had what it took to be an NFL starter. Despite flashing during the preseason, Fields still seems destined for a backup role.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield

The 2021 NFL season is a huge one for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield and the Browns made it to the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years in 2020. Cleveland nearly upset Kansas City in the Divisional Round, before ultimately coming up a bit short.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns DE Myles Garrett remarks on Texans QB Tyrod Taylor leaving the game

The Houston Texans played two different quarterbacks amid their 31-21 loss to the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor left with a hamstring injury, and did not return after halftime, despite a 10-11 for 125 yards and a touchdown effort. In his place was third-round rookie Davis Mills, who went 8-of-18 for 102 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
fox4kc.com

‘It was insane’: Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid credit crowd for role in win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs give credit where credit is due. Head coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes both said it wasn’t just the play calling and forced Cleveland turnovers that elevated the Chiefs to victory Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Both coach and player acknowledged the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns WR David Patten has passed away

Longtime NFL wide receiver, and one-time Cleveland Brown, David Patten has passed away unexpectedly. Patten was just 47. TMZ Sports reports that Patten was killed in a motorcycle accident in his native South Carolina. Patten is best-known for his seasons with the New England Patriots from 2001-2004, where he was...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Drew Brees’ Sunday Night Performance

Legendary NFL quarterback Drew Brees made his debut on NBC’s Sunday Night Football last night. Brees, who retired from the NFL following the 2020 season, is joining NBC as a broadcaster. He’s expected by many to eventually take over the analyst job on Sunday Night Football. Last night, he joined Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth in the broadcast booth for parts of the Atlanta Falcons vs. Cleveland Browns game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Espn#The Cleveland Browns#The Cincinnati Bengals#Acl
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bears’ Justin Fields’ debut gets honest assessment from Matt Nagy

Chicago Bears rookie QB Justin Fields made his first-ever NFL appearance on Sunday and head coach Matt Nagy was clearly impressed with the 22-year-old. Despite the 34-14 loss against the Los Angeles Rams on opening night, the 11th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft held his own and made the most out of his limited time on the field.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy pulls off ultimate cowardly move

Every football fan understands that there is a thing called “coach speak.” For Chicago Bears fans, that particular aspect of Matt Nagy has been a little tougher to figure out at times. Nagy has been more secretive and less direct with his answers over the years, leading Bears fans to...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy’s quote on Justin Fields won’t help his case

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy is facing some serious criticism for his comments after playing quarterback Andy Dalton over Justin Fields against the Los Angeles Rams. The Chicago Bears lost on Sunday night 34-14 to the Los Angeles Rams. One of their touchdowns came from a three-yard rush by rookie quarterback Justin Fields late in the third quarter.
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns justice: NFL rights a wrong, fines Chiefs assistant Greg Lewis

The NFL has corrected their mistake and fined Chiefs assistant Greg Lewis for his role in the sideline incident with Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison. It took more time than expected, but after some Twitter backlash and reviewing the incident over, the NFL finally decided that Chiefs assistant Greg Lewis deserved a fine for his role in the sideline push with Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison.p.
NFL
27 First News

Steelers sign former Cleveland Browns’ safety

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Browns’ safety Karl Joseph to the practice squad. He was one of 15 players added to the Pittsburgh practice squad, which includes some players that were with the team in training camp and several new faces. Among those re-signing with...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

21K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy