A police department in Missouri has come under scrutiny after cell phone video posted online showed a police dog biting a Black suspect during an arrest earlier this week. The footage begins with three officers from the Woodson Terrace Police Department arresting a suspect who is bent over the hood of a police cruiser. Two of the officers were behind the man while a third entered the frame from the right side with a police dog. The dog was barking; the suspect appears to be repeatedly yelling, “not the dog.”

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO