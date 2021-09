As the world was focused on the events unfolding in Afghanistan, troops in the region were called into action getting new deployments with little or no warning. Paws of War received dozens of frantic calls from service men and women who had rescued an animal while serving overseas, and now going to be forced to leave them behind. Paws of War has over 15 rescues for our heroic service men and women currently underway.

