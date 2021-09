Alabama drivers who want to learn more about electric vehicles can attend showcase events in Auburn or Birmingham this week organized by the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition. The first of the three EV showcases took place Saturday at the Stovehouse in Huntsville, as dozens of electric vehicle drivers put their cars on display and answered questions for those who want to know what it’s like to drive an electric or plug-in hybrid car.

