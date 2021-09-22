CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Asian noodle bowl stir-fry recipe

By Reagan Leadbetter
ABC 4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStacy Springer is in the kitchen today teaching us how to make a colorful Asian dish!. – 2 Fresh Asian basil leaves, sliced salt and pepper to taste. Boil rice/glass noodles for 15 minutes in 6 cups of water. Strain and place in bowls. Directions for Stir Fry:. In a...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Best Frozen French Fries Brand, According To 62% Of People

Some grocery items can be bought off-brand, with no one able to tell the difference. But when it comes to french fries, people apparently have major opinions. A recent Mashed survey polled 657 people in the U.S. to find out their preferred frozen french fry brand, and the results are overwhelmingly in favor of one all-American favorite.
FOOD & DRINKS
MIX 106

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
MERIDIAN, ID
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Noodle#Fry#Noodles#Vegetable Oil#Food Drink#Asian#Red Bell Pepper#8 Mushrooms#Roma Tomatoes#C Celery#Soy Sauce#Ekbites
knuj.net

Chicken Casserole

The original old family recipe for this chicken casserole called for the sauce to be made from scratch. Through the years, the recipe has been developed into this version that takes less time to prepare and still tastes great. It’s an attractive main dish. Ingredients. 1/2 cup chopped celery. 1/4...
RECIPES
Mashed

Wendy's Baked Potato: What To Know Before Ordering

There's no denying that a meal from one of your favorite fast food restaurants just hits the spot every once in a while. Juicy burgers, nuggets, and chicken sandwiches are all staple menu items at quick-service eateries across the country, and you can almost guarantee it's best accompanied by a delicious side order of fries.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

The Worst Mistakes Everyone Makes Cooking Eggs, According to a Chef

Eggs are the quintessential breakfast food and, unlike some of our other favorites—waffles, pancakes, bagels—they're a healthy way to start the day. Eggs raise your HDL (otherwise known as your "good cholesterol") and have other health benefits including providing a good protein boost, building muscle, keeping your bones strong, and reducing inflammation.
FOOD & DRINKS
KELOLAND TV

Asian noodle salad with peanut sauce

Today we’re being joined by Whitney Werner, a Certified Holistic Health Coach with She Lives Fit. She’s here today to share with us how we can put a new spin on a pasta salad with a new and exciting peanut sauce.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
nhpbs.org

Fried Bites

Host Bridget Lancaster makes Popcorn Chicken, and Toni Tipton-Martin talks about the snack's inventor. Equipment expert Adam Reid shares his top pick for electric deep fryers. Bryan Roof makes Gobi Manchurian, and Lawman Johnson fries up Crispy Vegetable Fritters.
RECIPES
knuj.net

Creamy Reuben Casserole

This Reuben casserole dish is great to serve at a potluck or any time. It features corned beef, sauerkraut and other ingredients that make Reuben sandwiches so popular. 1 can (14 ounces) sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained. 1-1/4 cups chopped cooked corned beef. 1 cup sour cream. 1 small onion,...
RECIPES
Jim Woods

3 Places To Get A Great Breakfast

Wanting to have an amazing breakfast? Well, the good news is you're absolutely in luck! Here are three handy options you need to try!. This old-school diner is a classic in Akron. Fred's is well-known for the best breakfasts in Akron. They are opened from Friday to Sunday from 3 am to 3pm, with breakfast available all day. Their hashbrowns are delicious, and their eggs are also a must try as they are always cooked to perfection. The helpful staff is quick to pour hot coffee in your cup . If you're looking for a lunch instead of breakfast, they also have an incredible spinach salad and awesome burgers too.
AKRON, OH
Mashed

Nearly 40% Agree This Sandwich Shop Has The Worst Quality Chicken

You might associate the words "chicken sandwich" with fast food warfare. Chains such as Chick-fil-A and Popeyes have famously entered the sandwich battle arena. But even more beef-centric brands like Burger King and McDonald's entered the fray. But what might get lost in all this fast food focus is that classic sandwich shops can be a surprisingly good option for a quick chicken sandwich on a busy day. After all, sandwiches are their bread and butter, possibly with delicious chicken wedged between two slices.
RESTAURANTS
CBS Miami

Taste Of The Town: Sink Your Teeth Into Authentic Cuban Sandwiches At Sanguich de Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s a celebration of Cuban culture at Sanguich de Miami, a charming and authentic eatery on SW 8th Street in Little Havana created by husband-and-wife team Daniel Figueredo and Rosa Romero, where guests feel at home wherever they’re from. Figueredo used to be an architect. His wife Rosa was a paralegal. One day, he told his wife he had an idea. “He came to me and said, ‘I want to start a family, I’m kind of done with what I’m doing in the corporate world, and I’d really love to start a sandwich shop,’” recalled Romero. “I said ‘Well,...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy