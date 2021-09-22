A Savory Century-Old Cedar Rapids Tradition is Back This Weekend
A Cedar Rapids Catholic Church is inviting you to enjoy a tasty tradition going into its 99th year this Sunday, while also helping them recover from the derecho. St. Wenceslaus Czech Goulash Day is nearing the century mark. Last year's event was canceled due to derecho damage and the pandemic. This year, money raised at the event will go towards repairs of the church's steeple and work continues to fix major damage to the Glovik Parish Center building, where much of the celebration and food preparation typically takes place. They were given the OK to use that building for food preparation this year but only volunteers will be allowed in this year.khak.com
