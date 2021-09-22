CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

If You Think Today’s Kids Are Harder to Parent, This Study Agrees With You

By Sarah Shebek
Are today’s kids harder to parent? A new study found that most Americans think so, thanks to the prevalence of technology in our everyday lives. But what to do about it?. In a survey of 2,000 American parents, 80% agreed parenting is more challenging than it was 30 years ago due to technology and 86% said kids grow up faster thanks to tech. They also reported that their kids spend an average of 43% of their free time connected online. COVID-19 has boosted that trend, with four in five parents saying they’ve allowed their kids more screen time during the pandemic.

ABOUT

Red Tricycle fuels the parenting universe with daily inspiration for family fun. Helping families to have more fun and make more memories with their kids.

 https://www.redtri.com

