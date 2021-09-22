If You Think Today’s Kids Are Harder to Parent, This Study Agrees With You
Are today’s kids harder to parent? A new study found that most Americans think so, thanks to the prevalence of technology in our everyday lives. But what to do about it?. In a survey of 2,000 American parents, 80% agreed parenting is more challenging than it was 30 years ago due to technology and 86% said kids grow up faster thanks to tech. They also reported that their kids spend an average of 43% of their free time connected online. COVID-19 has boosted that trend, with four in five parents saying they’ve allowed their kids more screen time during the pandemic.redtri.com
Comments / 0