U.S. equity futures were trading higher one day after the Fed signaled a tapering could begin 'soon' as well as projecting an interest rate hike in 2022. The U.S. central bank indicated it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago. It also said it will likely begin slowing the pace of its monthly bond purchases "soon" if the economy keeps improving. The Fed's been buying the bonds throughout the pandemic to help keep long-term interest rates low.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO