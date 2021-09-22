CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery, AL

‘Wonder Years’ reboot is a ‘love letter to Montgomery,’ says Alabama-born creator

By Mary Colurso
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A sense of place and time -- specifically, Montgomery, Alabama, in 1968 -- is central to a new version of “The Wonder Years.”. Saladin K. Patterson knew he could get it right, although rebooting a classic TV series can be a daunting challenge for any member of the creative team. Which aspects of the show are open to change? Which things have to stay the same? How to set the proper tone, introduce compelling characters and prompt viewers to connect with them?

www.al.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AL.com

‘A beautiful soul’: Friends, family mourn Gabby Petito

HOLBROOK, N.Y. — Lines of mourners paid their respects Sunday for Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend. Among those who congregated in Holbrook, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of New York City, were family members, friends and co-workers and people who were touched by Petito’s story even though they didn’t know her.
HOLBROOK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuskegee, AL
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Montgomery, AL
Entertainment
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
AL.com

Opelika café customers learn Black history while ordering

Catrice Hixon named her new Opelika coffee shop Melanin Café, and she wants people to understand the significance of it. “Melanin is the pigmentation in everybody’s skin,” she said. “The difference with that is the amount of melanin. It’s something that makes us all the same but different at the same time.
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

139K+
Followers
35K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy