NFT Solution Provider Sweet Is Working on New Digital Collectibles Campaign with Burger King
Is reportedly working on what it claims to be a “first-of -its-kind” collaboration with fast-food giant Burger King. According to a note shared with CI, this will bring “a new level of awareness” to crypto with assistance from SWEET, the enterprise-focused NFT solution that aims to offer a user-friendly, consumer-first, environmentally “conscious” approach to providing digital collectibles.www.crowdfundinsider.com
Comments / 0