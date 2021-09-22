CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFT Solution Provider Sweet Is Working on New Digital Collectibles Campaign with Burger King

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs reportedly working on what it claims to be a “first-of -its-kind” collaboration with fast-food giant Burger King. According to a note shared with CI, this will bring “a new level of awareness” to crypto with assistance from SWEET, the enterprise-focused NFT solution that aims to offer a user-friendly, consumer-first, environmentally “conscious” approach to providing digital collectibles.

