NFT Solution Provider Sweet Is Working on New Digital Collectibles Campaign with Burger King

Between April 12th and August 13th, the total number of sales involving NFTs in the art industry more than doubled. Many investors are trying to find a way in, but it can be hard to identify value in the enigmatic world of collectibles. The most famous early example of NFT usage is the collection known as CryptoPunks and they are a perfect example of how uniqueness is maintained even across large collections. The blockchain provides proof of ownership and sales history to digital art which adds a layer of authenticity over physical art.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO